SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Neosho County Panthers competed at the Drury Open in Springfield, Mo. over the weekend, taking on competition from the junior college level all the way up to NCAA Div. I.
“We like what we are seeing. We are not where we want to be yet but we have a good evaluation of what to work on with our guys,” Neosho County head coach Matt Hansen said. “This open is a good tournament for us to go to work on correcting some of our mistakes and bad habits so we can keep delivering good results against tougher opponents.”
Sophomore Kael Lane, who is currently ranked sixth nationally at 184 pounds, went 3-2 on the weekend, just a single match away from a top-four finish. Both losses came at the hands of wrestlers from the NCAA Div. I level.
Freshman Jace Tapia posted a 2-2 record at 149 pounds, a win away from the podium as well.
Freshman Josh Gonzales also took down a 2-2 record at 157 pounds.
Freshmen Jesse Hall (133 pounds) and Trent Jones (174 pounds) both won a single match for a 1-2 mark.
Up Next
The Panthers were back in action today with a dual, taking on the Vikings of Carl Albert State College in Poteau, Okla.
