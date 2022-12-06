SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Neosho County Panthers competed at the Drury Open in Springfield, Mo. over the weekend, taking on competition from the junior college level all the way up to NCAA Div. I.

“We like what we are seeing. We are not where we want to be yet but we have a good evaluation of what to work on with our guys,” Neosho County head coach Matt Hansen said. “This open is a good tournament for us to go to work on correcting some of our mistakes and bad habits so we can keep delivering good results against tougher opponents.”

