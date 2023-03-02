St. Paul WBB vs Southern Coffey County (Sub-State) 3.2.23 - Kenna Doherty

St. Paul senior Kenna Doherty (10) fights for a shot attempt during a sub-state semifinal matchup with Southern County Coffey on Thursday.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

WAVERLY — The St. Paul Indians handed the Southern Coffey County Titans a 61-37 loss in KSHSAA Class 1A D-II Sub-State action here Thursday.

St. Paul WBB vs Southern Coffey County (Sub-State) 3.2.23 - Josey Harris

St. Paul senior Josey Harris (22) draws a foul on her way to the bucket during Thursday's matchup with Southern Coffey County.

