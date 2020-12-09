Chanute’s Kam Koester found himself wide open off of ball movement and dribble penetration in the fourth. The 6-foot-2 sharpshooter with guard skills was able to capitalize, knocking down four 3s in the fourth to help the Blue Comets dominate the Caney Valley Bullpups by a final score of 61-45 Tuesday night at Chanute High School.
A junior perimeter player, Koester mustered up a career-high 25 points and seven assists, one steal and one block. Being in the right place at the right time and living in the paint, senior center AJ Robertson notched 11 points, one block and one steal. Senior guard Garrett Almond, who flows with the game hitting jumpers off screens or taking what the defense gives him, tallied eight points, four rebounds and one assist.
“It feels amazing honestly. (I) just put in a lot of work on my own time just getting my shot formed, and once I hit one, it felt like it just kept coming,” Koester said. “We were just running our basic offense. Carter Coombs set some good screens and everything, and just got me open. (Starting point guard) Shan (Williams) drove, kicked out – the best type of 3s right there.”
Koester got into a rhythm in the third thanks to the mishaps of Caney Valley. He was fouled from behind as he was attempting a 3, and sunk all three freebies to put Chanute up by 11 at 37-26.
Then with Chanute up 39-31, the Bullpups were called for a technical foul, and Koester again knocked down all three free throws. The three-sport athlete then swished two consecutive threes to blow open the lead for Chanute, 48-30, late in the fourth.
He hit two more 3s late in the quarter for the icing on the cake.
But for head CHS boys coach Devon Crabtree, it was all about the other side of the court.
“It was all about our defense, guarding,” Crabtree said. “We knew coming in they could shoot it. (We) guarded the 3-point line. Our transition defense did a lot of good things for us. And we rebounded, so all those things added up. That helped us get the win for sure.”
Crabtree did notice the surge by Koester.
“(It’s) just what our offense is and Kam is a guy that can knock those shots (down) and you know he had opportunities to shoot it. He’s got a green light and we tell him to shoot it when he’s open and that’s what he did,” Crabtree said.
Chanute knew it had to get off to a good start versus a program that has come up victorious 50 times in the last three years, though the Comets have won twice in three years over Caney Valley. The Blue Comets opened up a 13-3 run at the end of the first, and by the end of the quarter, at least one Caney Valley player admitted to being very tired as they were inbounding the ball.
Early in the second quarter, sound perimeter and interior defense led to good offense for the Blue Comets. Guys were reading and reacting, executing the right plays. Chanute was very patient on offense thanks to Williams, who continually put players in the right position by finding creases in the lane before dishing out to wide-open teammates. By halftime, Chanute was up 29-16 at the end of the break.
Aside from the Bullpups getting within 11 late in the game, the Blue Comets took the momentum all the way to end the game.
Still, Crabtree said his team could get better.
“We’ve got to take care of the ball a little better and (be a littler) sharper with passing,” Crabtree said. “We’ve got to set better screens on the ball when we’re running those ball screens. And then we’ve just got to keep improving our defense. We had a pretty good night. But we’ll watch the film and see for sure. But we’ll always have to improve there.”
Chanute (1-0) will play Rose Hill Friday at home.
