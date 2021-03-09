ROBERT MAGOBET
One of the better athletes on Chanute High School’s football team has signed to play junior college football.
Senior slot receiver Garrett Almond signed on Feb. 25 to play football for Coffeyville Community College. Almond said he is pumped about playing for a program ready to sharpen his talents.
“I think it’s really cool. I’m blessed and honored to get the opportunity to further my academic and football careers somewhere else, such as Coffeyville,” he said.
Almond said he loved the Coffeyville coaches and the campus, where he will showcase his skills. Almond’s goal is to travel with the team and get as many repetitions as he can to prove he can contribute consistently. By the time his sophomore year rolls around, Almond hopes to prove his value and be a regular player for the Red Ravens, a team that went 4-7 in 2019.
Stepping in as an immediate contributor for the Red Ravens, Almond will be able to play slot receiver in junior college just as he did in high school. He had other opportunities at Highland Community and Southwest colleges, but he said those schools didn’t seem to present an ideal plan for him.
Almond attributes his success to CHS head coach Clete Frazell and all of the coaches who helped him prepare for this moment.
“It was an honor. It was so fun,” Almond said. “I’m sad that it ended. There were so many memories for sure, whether it’s with the coaches and different players that were graduating or coming up. I was right in the middle of it. It was a great opportunity. I met a lot of good friends, a lot of great coaches. It just defined who I am.”
Almond also played basketball for the Blue Comets, but sprained his ankle on Feb. 12, preventing him from playing for the rest of the season. His next steps now are to get fully healthy, work on his speed and gain some muscle in the weight room to prepare for Coffeyville.
This year, Almond started as a wildcat quarterback and receiver on offense. But with the regular quarterbacks sustaining injuries, he was put in versus Fort Scott on Oct. 9 as the starting quarterback. In his regular positions, Almond had 27 catches for 381 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed 38 times for 157 yards and a touchdown. At quarterback, he passed 3-of-10 for 65 yards.
His skills were also greatly utilized in 2019 in a historic run to the State sectionals.
“I am very proud of Garrett for the work that he has put in the past four years to put himself in a position to have an opportunity to go play at the next level,” Frazell said. “It was a tough year for recruiting with seniors at four-year schools and sophomores at two-year schools being granted another year of eligibility. In a year like this, you have to take what you are given and make the most of the opportunity to get an education while doing what you love. I am excited to see what Garrett can accomplish on the field and in life. He has a bright future and I will be rooting for him to excel.”
