Erie TF @ State 22 - Breanna Ross

Junior Breanna Ross runs the 1600m run at the KSHSAA State Track and Field Championships over the weekend.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

ERIE—A team that seems to be growing younger by the year, the Erie high school cross country team enters their fall campaign with next-to-nothing to lose. Returning all but one runner in a season lacking many major accomplishments, the Red Devils are hoping to make massive improvements this year.

“We had a good season last year, and we saw good growth from our new runners,” Erie head coach Kyle Carpenter said. “We didn't win any major awards as a team, but we did have one individual earn a state medal, and that was very exciting for us.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments