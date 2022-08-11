ERIE—A team that seems to be growing younger by the year, the Erie high school cross country team enters their fall campaign with next-to-nothing to lose. Returning all but one runner in a season lacking many major accomplishments, the Red Devils are hoping to make massive improvements this year.
“We had a good season last year, and we saw good growth from our new runners,” Erie head coach Kyle Carpenter said. “We didn't win any major awards as a team, but we did have one individual earn a state medal, and that was very exciting for us.”
Claiming a 20th place medal with a season-best time of 21:00.5 at the 2021 2A State Cross Country Championships and averaging times of 23:15, senior Breanna Ross returns to lead the small squad of distance runners. Ross also qualified for the KSHSAA 2A State Track and Field Championships in the 1600m and 3200m during the spring season.
Carpenter is excited to have one more year with Ross, and hopes for a repeat performance.
In order for Ross to repeat a trip to the state meet, and the rest of the team to grow as much as they would like to, there is plenty of work ahead. The Red Devils have already been hard at work toward these goals during the offseason, getting in workouts whenever possible.
“We've been running early in the mornings this summer to beat the heat. It's been good to see some of the kids getting faster and having fun,” Carpenter said.
Joining Ross for the starting gun this fall will be sophomores Peyton Neisis and Kayleigh Altman, who averaged times of 30:20 and 33:53 respectively, and freshman Ashton Altman with average times of 32:51 in 2021.
The Red Devils lost Sarah Stark on the girl’s side and Michael Reid on the boy’s side in the offseason, with a key loss for the boys coming in the graduation of Drayton Kennedy. The leader on the boy’s side averaged times of 20:52, with a season-best of 19:26 at the league meet.
“My goal for the team at the beginning of the season is to make it to the starting lines injury-free and excited to race,” Carpenter said.
Looking to pick up some of the slack for the boys will be returning sophomores Reid Duff and Michael Richenburg.
After starting his freshman campaign on the junior varsity lineup running a roughly 26-minute race, Duff eventually transitioned to the varsity squad. Over the course of the season, Duff improved to run a 22:22 at the Tri-Valley league championships.
Richenburg averaged 28:52 in his trio of appearances last season. The then-freshman dropped over three minutes from his first race to his last, finishing the Class 2A Regional race at Tallgrass Prairie Nation Reserve in Osage County with a season-best time of 25:12.
“They showed a lot of growth last year, and we hope to see that trend continue,” Carpenter said of the pair of sophomores. “A new runner for us this year, junior Devyn Taylor, also shows a lot of potential.”
Should they choose to return to the five kilometer track, sophomores Aiden Wiles and Dylan Kirkpatrick should find a spot on the varsity roster once again. Wiles averaged times of just under 31-minutes, while Kirkpatrick crossed the line around the 35-minute mark.
With the team growing ever-younger, some would say Erie is far from team successes, but Carpenter would be quick to defend his runners against these naysayers. When asked what goals his team would have outside of team titles, the fourth-year head coach was quick to reiterate that those titles are still in reach thanks to the most important aspect of high school sports; uncertainty.
“Some things seem impossible until you do it. Every year we're adding new kids who have never ran a cross country race, and aren't even sure they can,” Carpenter said. “My goal is to help show kids that they can be good runners, and that they're all capable of doing great things.”
“The best feeling in the world is crossing the finish line with nothing left,” Carpenter continued. “I can't wait for my kids to experience that feeling this season.”
Erie opens a six-race regular season on Thursday, September 1, when the Red Devils travel north for the Burlington Cross Country Invitational. Races at John Redmond Lake start at 5 p.m.
2022 Schedule
9/1 @ Burlington
9/8 @ Fort Scott
9/15 @ Parsons
9/22 @ Southeast
9/27 @ Columbus
10/4 @ Eureka
10/13 Tri-Valley @ Eureka
10/22 Regionals @ TBA
10/29 2A State @ Wamego
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.