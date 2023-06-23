IOLA — After picking up three straight wins, the Chanute Post 170 Single-A squad dropped a pair of American Legion baseball matchups to the Iola Post 15 Indians here Thursday. Iola took game 1 by a score of 7-1 and edged out game 2 late, 3-1.

“We struggled to get hits last night,” Chanute head coach Hunter Friederich said. “We just need to get the bats going again like we know how to hit. We hit the ball right at them, and when we needed some runs we just couldn’t get anything out of it.”

