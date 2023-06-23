IOLA — After picking up three straight wins, the Chanute Post 170 Single-A squad dropped a pair of American Legion baseball matchups to the Iola Post 15 Indians here Thursday. Iola took game 1 by a score of 7-1 and edged out game 2 late, 3-1.
“We struggled to get hits last night,” Chanute head coach Hunter Friederich said. “We just need to get the bats going again like we know how to hit. We hit the ball right at them, and when we needed some runs we just couldn’t get anything out of it.”
Iola jumped ahead by scoring in their first trip to the plate. After Chanute extra hitter Brady Alonzo drove in outfielder Kolby Baker to tie things up in the third inning, Iola fired back with a 5-run inning and rode the lead to a comfortable win.
After keeping the Indians honest through two, RHP Jase Tarter (0-2) surrendered 5 earned runs over 3.0 innings pitched. RHP Colling Keating closed out the final 3.0 innings, allowing a single earned run and striking out two.
“We walked too many and then Iola hit the ball to score all the free base runners we put on,” Friederich said.
Catcher Hunter Anderson, outfielder Talan Haynes and first baseman Karter Naff also hit singles in the early matchup.
Chanute took a first-inning lead in game 2, when Naff drove in shortstop Jacob Thompson. Iola answered to tie it up in the second, and scored a pair of go-ahead runs in the fourth for the win.
Alonzo (1-1) saddled the loss on the mound in game 2. He allowed 3 earned runs while striking out three in 3.0 innings pitched. RHP Logan Axelson struck out two in the fourth inning.
“(Brady) started the game throwing the ball really well! He held them for along time, then we just slipped back and walked some guys and they started hitting again,” Friederich said.
Outfielder Sutton Friederich also recorded a hit in the late game.
The Chanute Post 170 Single-A squad is now 3-9 on the season.
“I can’t stress enough to these kids that we have to jump on the other team early, throw first pitch strikes and hit the baseball,” Friederich said. “We can’t score if we don’t hit the ball.”
Up Next
Chanute hits the road on Tuesday, heading to Uniontown for a doubleheader starting at 6 p.m.
Iola 7, Chanute 1 (7)
Chanute: 001 000 0 - 1 6 0
Iola: 105 001 X - 7 9 0
Notes: Kolby Baker 1 H, 1 R, 1 SB; Brady Alonzo 1 H, 1 RBI; Karter Naff 1 H; Talan Haynes 1 H; Hunter Anderson 1 H; Jase Tarter (L, 0-2) 3.0 IP, 5 ER, 6 H, 2 BB; Collin Keating 3.0 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 2 K
Iola 3, Chanute 1 (5)
Chanute: 100 00 - 1 2 0
Iola: 010 2X - 3 4 2
Notes: Jacob Thompson 1 R; Brady Alonzo 1 H; Sutton Friederich 1 H; Brady Alonzo (L, 1-1) 3.0 IP, 3 ER, 3 H, 3 K, 4 BB; Logan Axelson 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 2 K
