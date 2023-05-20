Chanute TF Home (Regionals) 5.19.23 - Plaque

The Chanute Blue Comet boys hoist the regional championship plaque at the KSHSAA Class 4A Regional Track and Field Championships on Friday.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune
Chanute TF Home (Regionals) 5.19.23 - Josept Lazzo-Barahona

Chanute junior Josept Lazzo-Barahona runs in the boys 4x800-meter relay at the KSHSAA Class 4A Regional Track and Field Championships on Friday.

The Chanute Blue Comets were the guest of honor at the KSHSAA Class 4A Regional Track and Field Championships at the Chanute Community Sports Complex on Friday. The boys notched back-to-back team titles, while the girls shocked the meet with a third place team finish.

Chanute TF Home (Regionals) 5.19.23 - Jaron Powers

Chanute freshman Jaron Powers celebrates with head coach Matt Kmiec after finishing fourth in the boys 3200-meter run at the KSHSAA Class 4A Regional Track and Field Championships on Friday.
Chanute TF Home (Regionals) 5.19.23 - Jordan Duncan

Chanute junior Jordan Duncan pole vaults at the KSHSAA Class 4A Regional Track and Field Championships on Friday.
Chanute TF Home (Regionals) 5.19.23 - Kynleigh Chard and Abby Stephenson

Chanute junior Kynleigh Chard takes a handoff from senior Abby Stephenson during the girls 4x100-meter relay at the KSHSAA Class 4A Regional Track and Field Championships on Friday.
Chanute TF Home (Regionals) 5.19.23 - Macie Moore

Chanute sophomore Macie Moore runs in the girls 3200-meter run at the KSHSAA Class 4A Regional Track and Field Championships on Friday.

