PARSONS – The St. Patrick’s Middle School girls team successfully defended their home court here Monday evening, defeating the Altoona-Midway girls 33-7.
There was no boys contest, but the two schools did play a shortened ‘B’ game, with the Jets claiming a 6-1 win.
In the ‘A’ game, the Saints raced to a 23-3 halftime lead to put the game away early. Altoona played a better second half, holding St. Patrick’s to just a 10-4 advantage in the final two periods.
“The girls had another tough game last night,” Altoona head coach Amanda Odell said. “We got into foul trouble early on in the first half and couldn’t get any of our baskets to fall. But we kept pushing through and finished. These girls never quit.”
Altoona (1-8) spread out their offensive output. Sandra Morales, Destiny Raymond, and Mika Parsons each tallied two points for the Jets, while Brooklynn Collins added a free throw.
“Brooklyn made her first point of the season on that free throw, so that was a bright spot,” Odell added.
Morales snatched five rebounds for Altoona while Jasa Pankaskie pulled down three.
In the two-quarter ‘B’ matchup, Mika Parsons swished a basket and two free throws to pace Altoona in their 6-1 victory. Destiny Raymond also connected on a field goal for the Jets.
“The B game was a hard-fought game and I am so proud of these girls for coming out with a win there,” Odell said.
Up Next
Both Altoona teams will be at home for the final two regular season games, beginning today when the Edna Wildcats invade Milo Peterson Gymnasium for a doubleheader. First game is slated to tip off at 5 p.m.
