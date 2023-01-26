Altoona MS WBB @ St. Patrick's 1.23.23 - Brooklynn Collins

Altoona-Midway eighth grader Brooklynn Collins (40) eyes a free throw attempt against St. Patrick’s during action Monday at Parsons. Collins connected on the charity toss, but the Saints claimed a 33-7 victory.

 Amanda Odell | Contributed photo

PARSONS – The St. Patrick’s Middle School girls team successfully defended their home court here Monday evening, defeating the Altoona-Midway girls 33-7.

There was no boys contest, but the two schools did play a shortened ‘B’ game, with the Jets claiming a 6-1 win.

