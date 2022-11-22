C&H Lanes League Scores as of 11/18
Woodpilers (Wednesday)
Week 11-of-32
Kluin Law 33-11
McCoy Insurance 29-15
Humboldt Industries 24.5-19.5
Grain Bin 23.5-20.5
Ebowla 20-24
Team #7 18.5-25.5
B B B’s 15.5-28.5
Team #5 12-32
Weekly High Games: Janiece Erbe 206, Erin McCoy 201, Michelle Splane 189
Weekly High Series: Erin McCoy 552, Michelle Splane 501, Brigette Fisher 500
Andy Babcock Memorial Scratch (Thursday)
Week 13-of-34
McCoy Insurance 39.5-12.5
State Farm Insurance 35-17
C&H Lanes 33-19
CTD Bowling 29-23
Coors Light 21-31
Erbe Hog Farm 21-31
The Bowling Team 16-36
USA Sleep 13.5-38.5
Weekly High Games: Danny Erbe 258, Austin Robinson 246, Roy McCoy 223, Jeff Marquez 223
Weekly High Series: Austin Robinson 670, Danny Erbe 612, Roy McCoy 611
Junior (Sunday)
Week 7-of-17
The Pinheads 20-8
Strikers 18.5-9.5
2 Girls & A Boy 16-12
Odd Balls 13-15
Gutter Gang 12.5-15.5
Strike Mode 11-17
Team PBA 11-17
Gutter Bowlers 6-22
Weekly High Games: (Boys) Kemper Manly 206, Hayden Seibel 178, Parker Manly 176 (Girls) Rebecca Heatly 155, Zoey Turner 137, Taya McKinsey 130
Weekly High Series: (Boys) Kemper Manly 507, Parker Manly 442, Hayden Seibel 429 (Girls) Rebecca Heatly 443, Zoey Turner 370, Taya McKinsey 360
Sunday Fun Nite (Sunday)
Week 11-of-30
Split Heat 34-10
The Heat 25-19
Los Primos 20-24
The Outsiders 19-25
C&H Lanes 18-26
Hummin’ Hummin’ 16-28
Weekly High Games: (Men) Doug Umbarger 226, Rick Heatly 202, Billy DeNoon 202 (Women) Edna Donovan 191, Christi Heatly 184, Lizzy Heatly 182
Weekly High Series: (Men) Doug Umbarger 593, Rick Heatly 549, Billy DeNoon 548 (Women) Christi Heatly 581, Edna Donovan 474, Lizzy Heatly 430
Industrial (Monday)
Week 10-of-32
A&B Cleaning 24-16
Young’s Welding 24-16
Jay Hatfield 22-18
Young’s Welding No.2 21-19
2 Fat 2 Play 20-20
McCoy Insurance 17-23
Knuckles Deep 16-24
Hardy Fence 16-24
Weekly High Games: Austin Robinson 235, Lloyd Kinzle 235, Austin Strack 218
Weekly High Series: Austin Strack 622, Austin Robinson 586, Roy McCoy 584
City (Tuesday)
Week 11-of-32
Cardinal Drug 30-14
Bud Light 26-18
Bowling Stones 26-18
Topper’s Barber Shop 25-19
C&H Lanes 19-25
Jay Hatfield 18-26
K’s Place 17-27
Safari Vending 15-29
Weekly High Games: Charlene Schoenhofer 237, Hunter Friederich 226, Trent Zartman 226
Weekly High Series: J.D. Ballard 597, Donald Hauser 588, Randy Schoenhofer 587
