After picking up a fourth place finish at the KSHSAA 4A State Tennis Championships in Winfield over the weekend, the senior doubles duo of Kaidan Frederick and Hayden Newton were named to the 2022 All-State 4A tennis team by the Kansas Tennis Coaches Association (KTCA) on Tuesday.
“It’s been fun to watch both Hayden and Kaidan grow and develop their game over the last four years,” Chanute head coach Jeff Smith said. “They’ve worked so hard, and to see it pay off for them is awesome. I’m so happy for both of those young men.”
At the conclusion of each season, the KTCA recognizes the top-5 finishers at the state tournament as the All-State tennis team in their respective classification. Based on their finish at the 4A tournament, Newton and Frederick were named as part of the 4A All-State doubles team.
“Being selected was a great extra surprise and something I’ll remember for some time,” Newton said.
The pair of Blue Comets have been together on the court most of their high school tennis careers. Both Frederick and Newton each played in a handful of meets with different doubles partners as freshmen, but played every single match in 2021 and 2022 together. This would prove to be the right choice as the seasons went on.
“I’m lucky I got to play with Kaidan because he was my best friend growing up, and we have the kind of relationship where we can just be honest with each other, positive or negative, and we are able to trust each other on and off the court.,” Newton said. “I started my varsity tennis career playing with another teammate, but quickly changed to having Frederick as my partner. After that switch, we slowly became more consistent and won more games.”
Once paired up for good, Newton and Frederick managed a 6-10 record during their 2019 freshman campaign, before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled all athletic competition for their sophomore season.
When they returned for their penultimate campaign in 2021, the Blue Comet duo put together a 16-11 season, winning 12 of their last 14 matches of the year.
“My four years on the tennis team have been very fun, and something I will remember forever,” Frederick said.
From the outside looking in, Newton and Frederick’s senior campaign went about as well as one could have hoped, as they posted a 24-10 record that culminated in their podium finish in Winfield. Though their advancement to the semifinals was an improvement over their seventh place finish a season prior, Frederick felt there might have been a little bit more left on the court.
“Topping off my tennis career placing fourth at state was a good improvement from our previous seventh place finish,” Frederick said. “But I think placing higher was very attainable for us.”
Newton was seemingly in agreement.
“Going into this state tournament we knew we had a chance at beating the teams we were faced up against,” Newton said, especially noting Wellington, a team who had handed them a loss earlier in the season.
Of their 10 losses, half came at the hands of the three doubles teams who finished higher at the state tournament. Newton was quick to thank everyone but himself for these feats.
“The practices we had all year definitely translated to the state tournament where we played multiple matches over three hours, which neither Kaidan or I had ever experienced before,” Newton said. “The fourth place finish at state would’ve never happened without the coaches we have at Chanute, Jeff Smith and Jeff Schoenberger, and without the rest of the tennis team working hard alongside us every day of the season.”
The duo’s 2022 campaign included a run of 15-straight wins between April 12-27, and runner-up finishes at the league and regional meets, second only to the eventual state champions in Brecken Bertie and Camdon Julian of Independence.
With both now graduated from Chanute High School, the former Blue Comets now look ahead to life after high school. Although neither has plans to play tennis at the collegiate level, Newton and Frederick will continue their academic careers at Kansas State University in the fall. There, the two hope to join the club tennis team to continue competing, hopefully together.
Full Season Results
Kaidan Frederick, Sr. & Hayden Newton, Sr. (24-10)
April 1 at Independence: 5-8 vs. Labette County, 8-0 vs. Fort Scott, 6-8 vs. Independence No. 1
April 7 at Parsons: 4-8 vs. Independence No. 2, 8-4 vs. Parsons, 8-2 vs. Coffeyville
April 8 at Wellington: 8-5 vs. Ark City, 7-8 (5) vs. Trinity Academy, 4-8 vs. Wellington, 8-2 vs. Conway Springs
April 12 at Pittsburg: 4-8 vs. Bishop Miege No. 1, 8-2 vs. Bishop Miege No. 2, 8-0 vs. Iola, 8-4 vs. Parsons
April 18 at Paola: 6-4, 6-1 vs. Olathe Northwest, 6-3, 6-3 vs. Lansing
April 21 at Home: 8-0 vs. Chanute White No. 2, 8-4 vs. Labette County, 8-2 vs. Columbus, 8-0 vs. Iola, 8-4 vs. Chanute White No. 1
April 25 at Pittsburg: 8-7 (5) vs. Pittsburg, 8-1 vs. Coffeyville, 8-0 vs. Columbus
April 27 at Home - SEK League Meet: 9-0 vs. Coffeyville, 6-0, 6-2 vs. Labette County, 1-6, 6-4, 1-6 vs. Independence No. 1
May 6 at Home - Regional Tournament: 6-1, 6-0 vs. Chanute No. 2, 6-3, 6-2 vs. Independence No. 2, 1-6, 0-6 vs. Independence No. 1
May 13-14 at Wellington - 4A State Championships: 6-2, 6-2 vs. Buhler, 6-7(2), 6-4, 7-5 vs. Wellington, 6-7(5), 3-6 vs. Hays, 4-6, 6-2, 2-6 vs. McPherson
