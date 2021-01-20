Six teams to play for title
ROBERT MAGOBET
Not even a global pandemic could stop the 49th annual Ralph Miller Classic at Chanute High School, beginning today. But it did stop Chanute High School from participating in it. This will be the first year CHS won’t be in the tournament due to the entire team being in quarantine.
“We got the unfortunate news Tuesday that our boys’ team had a player test positive for COVID-19,” CHS Athletic Director Zack Murry said. “This happened Monday evening after symptoms rapidly developed and escalated after a team practice. This, in turn, led to everyone practicing with this player to be put into quarantine as the exposure was direct. We wish him and the rest of our team well and look forward to them coming back to school on January 29th.
“We felt continuing to host the tournament was the right thing to do for the kids. They deserve to play and we feel strongly about following through on commitments we make. We are looking forward to a fun and competitive weekend of basketball.”
Andover Central also won’t travel to Chanute this weekend.
Tournament
The show must go on, however. On the updated tournament bracket is Shawnee Mission South High School (5-1), a team that has a first-round bye, but will take on the winner of Carthage and Emporia.
Shawnee Mission South, who lost to Andover Central in the RMC Championship last year, returns their top seven players from a season ago, which includes six seniors.
On the team is senior point guard Erik Smith, an Honorable mention All-Sunflower League player last year, a four-year letter winner, and a team captain.
Complementing Smith is senior power forward Andrew Brewer, also an Honorable mention All-Sunflower League player last year.
Then there is senior point guard Blake Potthoff, a third-team All-Sunflower League player from a year ago. Senior power forward Max Close is a four-year letter winner and team captain, and senior point guard Jack Webb and senior shooting guard Ike McLey will play huge roles, too.
“We are excited to play in the Ralph Miller Classic because it provides us new teams to play and we get different competition,” 12th-year SMS head coach Brett McFall said. “It is always great to come down to Chanute and be welcomed. It is a great friendly place.”
The next matchup will be Carthage versus Emporia at 4:45 pm.
Carthage (2-5) last season went 13-13, but lost two All-Conference players.
One of the team’s big pieces is junior point guard Joel Pugh, who will wear many hats this season. Carthage will rely on him for more scoring as one of the better shooters.
Sophomore point guard Max Templeman was brought up late in the season last year to gain some varsity experience. This year Carthage is asking him to take over as the point guard.
Senior power forward Patrick Carlton brings over a physicality from football as a three-year starter at quarterback.
Junior small forward Silas Templeman, a stretch forward that is used on the perimeter or in the post, has the potential to have a breakout senior season.
“We are a young team, but when we play together as a team, we can be an effective group,” Templeman said.
And junior shooting guard Caden Kabance just keeps maturing day-by-day.
These players will face Emporia (5-3), a program that finished third in the RMC last season. Leading the team will be senior power forward Charles Snyder, who was All-State the last few years. Snyder is averaging 21 points a game.
Senior starter Hunter Hines made his return last Friday. Hines, a starter from last year, just came back because of a medical situation.
Senior guard Chance Gilpin will also suit up. He is a three-point shooter and averages 11 points a game.
Guarding the opposing team’s best player is senior guard Camden Kirmer. And junior guard Jacob Ortega averages seven points.
“We’ve been playing really well lately,” 11th-year coach Beau Welch said. “We’ve won four out of the last five games, so that’s pretty much who we are. What attracts me to Ralph Miller each year is just the way the community really supports the tournament, and kind of cares for every aspect of it.”
The second game today will be Campus High (5-1) versus Coffeyville at 6:30 pm.
Campus High last year went 23-0 and advanced to the semifinals in the State tournament before it was canceled due to COVID-19. They also won the Tournament of Champions last year in Dodge City, also one of the best tournaments in Kansas. This year, the Colts are going for the third tourney win a row, which would be the first time in school history. In 2018-19, Campus won a tournament in El Dorado.
Campus is led by senior point and shooting guard Sterling Chapman, the 6A Player of the Year a year ago. Chapman, who committed to the University of Tulsa to play basketball, is close to being the all-time leader in points scored (1,272) and rebounds (232) for Campus. Right now, he has 1,104 points and has brought down 74 rebounds in six games.
Also at the point guard position is senior Jayden Hall. This is Hall’s first year starting, though last year he played vital minutes as a backup point.
Sharing duties at the guard position is senior point guard Stevie Strong, one of the better shooters.
Freshman small forward Andrell Burton Jr. and sophomore shooting guard Zion Young are the other starters for Campus.
Seventh-year coach Chris Davis said he is happy to be playing in the Ralph Miller Classic.
“We’re thrilled. We didn’t know it was going to happen,” Davis said. “We all had to test on Monday and thankfully, everybody came back negative. And we’re thrilled to get there. It’ll be a great three days of basketball. I know there’s a couple of teams that had to drop out and I feel horrible for them. But hats off to Chanute for having the belief that they can pull it off and we’re just glad to be a part of it. We’re thrilled just to have an opportunity to play.”
The Colts will have an opportunity to play SEK foe Coffeyville (1-3), a team Chanute played just a few weeks ago.
Leading Coffeyville (1-3) is All-SEK and All-State Honorable Mention senior point guard Tariq Logan, who put up a team-high 19 points and nine rebounds against Chanute this year.
“(We have) lots of ball handlers and shooters, but if we aren’t shooting it well, that could come back to bite us,” Coffeyville coach Tyler Thompson said. “Tariq Logan has a chance to have a really nice senior year, and we return a lot of potential in Ethan Viets and Caden Herring.”
Life Prep will take on the winner of Campus and Coffeyville.
Life Prep Fire is currently at 7-5, and they go as far as senior power forward Joshua Symonette takes them. Symonette, an all-league player, is a scorer and rebounder.
Controlling the tempo is senior point guard Davito McIntosh, a fast and explosive player who handles the ball well and is an exceptional defender.
At small forward and shooting guard is junior Michael Johnson, another all-league player. Johnson is a very good shooter and a talented, explosive offensive player.
First-year head coach Jordan Hart said he is thankful to be playing despite everything going on.
“It’s amazing to still be able to play the game,” Hart said. “It’s a blessing to still be able to play, even with everything that’s going on. I know every tournament they’ve ran it very well with making sure everybody is as safe as possible. It’s just a blessing to be able to play and we’re excited to come down for the first time and be a part of the tournament. We’re just excited to play the competition that’s in this state tournament.”
How it started
It was Ralph Miller, arguably the greatest Chanute baller ever to grace the town, who inspired this sacred tournament tradition.
Miller, born in Chanute on March 9, 1919, had a heralded sports career as a player and coach. He exhibited his talents at Chanute High School before going on to earn four letters in football and track, three in basketball and one each in golf and tennis.
Miller scored 26 points to lead Chanute to its first and only State championship in 1935 – on a bad hip.
His sports achievements earned him All-SEK selections three times as well as All-State selections three times in basketball and football. He went on to become an even bigger name at the University of Kansas. The 6’1” forward took the reins as the starting QB, setting school and conference passing records in his sophomore season. including five touchdown passes, a record that stood until 2007, On the track, he was just as amazing, holding the state low hurdle record.
With success in nearly every sport, Miller’s bread and butter was the game of basketball. As a Jayhawk, Miller played for KU head coach Phog Allen as a three-year starter and received instruction from Dr. James Naismith, the inventor of basketball. Miller even led KU to the National Championship in 1940, losing to Indiana.
Unfortunately, Miller sustained a knee injury in 1941, but returned in 1942 to lead the Big Six in scoring with 13.4 points a game, positioning the Jayhawks in the conference title and the NCAA tournament. Miller scored 30 points in a game that year versus Wichita, which at the time, was a record for most points ever in a single Kansas game – Wilt Chamberlain currently holds the record with 52 points.
Miller started thinking as a coach when he played at KU. In his junior season, he suggested implementing a post player to Allen. Allen didn’t use it at first, but after seeing how it worked in a scrimmage, and after a loss to Oklahoma, the KU coach started using the strategy.
In 1941, while sitting out with a knee injury, Miller coached basketball at Mt. Oread High School as a requirement of his teaching major. He graduated from KU in 1942 as a physical education major. He then served for three years in the US Air Force during World War II before being discharged and becoming a basketball coach at Wichita East High School, where he went 63-17, winning a state title in 1951.
Miller went on to coach at Wichita State University, amassing a 220-133 record in 14 seasons. He also coached at Iowa, registering a 95-51 record and two Big Ten titles in 1968 and 1970 and an NCAA Tournament appearance in 1971.
Finally, Miller coached at Oregon State, culling a 359-186 record and garnering four Pac-10 championships and eight appearances, which earned him PAC-10 Coach of the Year. Miller even coached NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton, who starred for the Seattle Supersonics before winning an NBA Championship with the Miami Heat in 2006.
