ROBERT MAGOBET
INDEPENDENCE – Chanute High School volleyball wasn’t able to win its second league title in six years on Thursday evening at Independence High School.
To secure the league title heading into Thursday, Chanute needed to win over Independence and needed Independence to win over Labette County in the second matchup that same night. The Lady Blue Comets, unfortunately, didn’t take care of business versus the Lady Bulldogs, losing in consecutive sets 25-14 and 25-13.
“Indy played a fantastic game,” head CHS volleyball coach Jory Murry said. “They almost made next to no errors. We, on the other hand, had a lot of errors. We played scared and we talked a lot about it at the end of the season: you’re either going to peak or you’re going to crumble. And tonight we certainly didn’t peak, unfortunately. We have a lot of mental resetting to do for Saturday for sure.”
After losing the first set decisively, Indy went on a 10-4 run in the second set. But not even an errant serve by Indy could jumpstart a shift in momentum, as the Lady Bulldogs were just more assertive and dedicated to keeping the volley alive.
This wasn’t a surprise, especially since Indy lost to Chanute 2-0 on Sept. 15. The motivation was there to beat Chanute, but Indy came into this year losing all of its seniors from last year.
“We know they have a good team, but we also know we didn’t play good at all the first time we played against them,” Indy head coach Kristi Speicher said. “We felt we had confidence that we could play with them and beat them. That’s what we were striving to do. I think we didn’t play conservative and we actually did pretty good on defense. We set the ball up and we attacked. And we happened to be consistent on our hitting and we didn’t have that many go out. I think that turned the game around to give us the momentum.”
The Lady Bulldogs, though, didn’t win the league championship. This time it was Labette County that captured the 2020 Southeast Kansas League volleyball championship, their first league title in volleyball since 2004 and the fifth in program history. Labette also won it in 1988, 1989 and 1996.
Due to an unbalanced league slate because of COVID-19, the champion this season was determined by winning percentage in league competition. The Lady Grizzlies went 10-2 (.833), while the Lady Blue Comets took second at 8-3 (.727) and the Lady Bulldogs finished third at 7-3 (.700). Labette came from behind in the third, trailing 21-16, to defeat Independence 25-3. to claim the SEK title.
For the Lady Bulldogs, LCHS’ championship ends Indy’s three-year run at the top, which is the longest such string of league titles since the Lady Blue Comets won four in a row from 2012-15.
Chanute (16-10, 8-3) will compete in the Class 4A Sub-State tournament in Iola today at 2 pm, and will take on the winner of Fort Scott and Iola in the semifinal.
Independence will be in the Sub-State at Labette County, along with Parsons and Coffeyville, with a rematch possible for the Sub-State crown.
