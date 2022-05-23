Chanute track and field did not disappoint at home on Friday, as 19 Blue Comets punched their ticket to the state tournament at the KSHSAA 4A Regional 10 Track & Field Championships.
“We had a lot of really great performances, our kids did a really good job today,” Chanute head coach Matt Kmiec said.
After sitting out the SEK League meet last week with a hamstring injury, junior Rawley Chard picked up where he left off before his hiatus, being crowned regional champion in all four of his events (100m, 200m, 400m, 4x100m).
Picking up accolades right alongside Chard were his three 4x100m relay teammates. Chard, along with juniors Eric Erbe, Ty Leedy and Dagen Dean broke the school record in the 4x100m Relay (42.99), a record the group set last season, while also qualifying in at least three events. Dean also picked up a regional title in the Javelin, throwing over 160 feet.
Recent Neosho County commit Bryce Bingham nearly matched the success of Chard, finishing atop the podium in the Pole Vault (13’-0”) and 300m Hurdles (42.00), with top-3 finishes in the triple jump (43’-3”) and 110m hurdles (15.31).
For the first time since any Chanute coach can remember, the Blue Comets qualified all six relay teams for the state meet. The boys took first in each four-man race, while the girls beat their best time in each race to finish top-4.
“We qualified all of our relays, which we didn't do last year, we only qualified five,” Kmiec said. “So we did improve in that area.”
Having never run a competitive 400m race, senior Maddy Hughes stepped up in the 4x400m relay, running a 62-second split in the process.
“Maddy Hughes ran a monster leg on the 4x400,” Kmiec said.” They all ran really great in that race.”
Outside of the relays, freshman Macie Moore found a runner-up finish in the 3200m, while sophomore Kynleigh Chard edged-out a fourth place finish in the 300m hurdles by three-tenths of a second.
The Blue Comet boys went back-to-back with regional titles, qualifying 11 and nearly doubling up the next team with 170.5 points. The girls did not have the same volume of success, but managed eight qualifiers while scoring 31 points.
Up Next
With the school year behind them, the Blue Comets have just the KSHSAA 4A State Track & Field Championships in Wichita to worry about. Events at Cessna Stadium are set to start at 8 a.m. on Friday.
Results
Girls
4x100m Relay: 3rd - Abby Burtnett, Kynleigh Chard, Maddy Hughes, Abby Stephenson (51.20)
300m Hurdles: 4th - Kynleigh Chard (53.53)
4x400m Relay: 3rd - Bella Becannon, Abby Stephenson, Zoie Speaks, Violet Speaks (4:22.63)
4x800m Relay: 4th - Bella Becannon, Abby Stephenson, Violet Stich, Macie Moore (10:32.28)
3200m: 2nd - Macie Moore (12:47.39)
Boys
High Jump: 3rd - Kaiden Seamster (6’-2”)
Long Jump: 2nd - Eric Erbe (20’-11”)
Triple Jump: 2nd - Bryce Bingham (43’-3”) 3rd - Kaiden Seamster (42’-7”)
Pole Vault: 1st - Bryce Bingham (13’-0”)
Discus: 3rd - Kolten LaCrone (141’-1”)
Javelin: 1st - Dagen Dean (162’-11”) 3rd - Kaiden Seamster (149’-10)
Shot Put: 3rd - Kolten LaCrone (46’-7”)
100m: 1st - Rawley Chard (10.77) 3rd - Ty Leedy (11.08) 4th - Dagen Dean (11.13)
4x100m Relay: 1st - Rawley Chard, Eric Erbe, Dagen Dean, Ty Leedy (42.99)
110m Hurdles: 3rd - Bryce Bingham (15.31)
200m: 1st - Rawley Chard (21.85)
300m Hurdles: 1st - Bryce Bingham (42.00)
400m: 1st - Rawley Chard (51.05) 4th - Ty Leedy (53.95)
4x400m Relay: 1st - Dagen Dean, Eric Erbe, Ty Leedy, Josept Lazzo-Barahona (3:31.16)
800m: 3rd - Elliot Stephenson (2:05.44)
4x800m Relay: 1st - Eli Uhner, Elliot Stephenson, Josept Lazzo-Barahona, Nathan Stanley (8:36.21)
Boys Team Scores: Chanute 170.5, Paola 91, Winfield 80.5, Coffeyville 51, Iola 50, Parsons 49, Labette County 35, Fort Scott 23, Independence 7
Girls Team Scores: Paola 141, Independence 97, Labette County 77, Winfield 61, Parsons 54, Fort Scott 44, Coffeyville 41, Chanute 31, Iola 11
