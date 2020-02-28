ERIC SPRUILL
The Chanute High School boys basketball team saved its best game for Senior Night as it knocked off Fort Scott 50-42 on Friday night in the last game of the regular season.
The Blue Comets (7-13), who led by as many as many as 12, were able to stave off a late rally by the Tigers, hitting several key free throws down the stretch.
“I was really proud of our effort. We finally put four quarters together. We hit some free throws there at the end, which we haven’t always been able to do, so that was really big,” first-year head coach Devon Crabtree said.
Senior shooting guard Ty Bowman got CHS off to a quick start, converting a three-point play when he was fouled driving to the basket, making it 10-5 early.
The Tigers would pull within one late in the quarter on back-to-back baskets from Scott Tome, but Tye Coombs drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it 15-11.
Fort Scott would eventually take the lead midway through the second quarter, but a basket by Coombs and a trey from Bowman sent the Blue Comets into the half with a 27-21 lead.
The Tigers once again got out to a one-point lead with 3:38 remaining in the third, but that’s when Chanute senior Briley Peavy went to work.
The guard scored three straight baskets, while sophomore Shan Williams Jr. drained a 3-pointer to give the Blue Comets some breathing room at 43-31 early in the fourth.
Chanute used a stellar defensive performance and got the ball out in transition during the 13-0 run.
“We put in a little bit of a different zone (on defense) and were able to force some turnovers and get into transition and it really worked out,” Crabtree said. “This is our biggest win of the year, no doubt about it. This is when you want to be playing your best ball of the year. We got some momentum going into the playoffs, but to get this win for our seniors is special.”
The win puts the Blue Comets in a tie with Fort Scott and they will find out today where they are going in the first-round of the playoffs.
Crabtree said the committee will have a tough time figuring out who will play whom with several teams having the same record.
Bowman and sophomore Kam Koester led Chanute with 14 points apiece. Peavy finished with nine points, Coombs scored eight and Williams had five.
“If you look at our averages, we have four or five guys that can score the ball. We have a lot of different options, and that is nice heading into the playoffs,” Crabtree said.
