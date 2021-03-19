The winter Kansas high school sports season has been over for a few weeks, and the All-Chanute Tribune awards have been announced.
Wrestling
Chanute
These wrestlers had a mix of either assisting the Blue Comets in outscoring SEK opponents 801-64 in their high school tenure, winning a State title, or placing as the 4A State runner-up, which, along with their fabulous seasons, have helped them secure 2021 All-Chanute Tribune accolades.
“It’s an honor for our athletes to receive post-season awards,” CHS head coach Andy Albright said. “Our athletes should be proud to see their hard work pay off.”
Junior Kolton Misener (113) was second at State and finished with a 32-1 record. Senior Trent Clements also finished second and ended the year with a 33-1 record.
Sophomore Trey Dillow (126) culminated the year with a 28-6 record and placed fifth at State. Senior Colton Seely (138) had a 25-8 record and placed second in State.
Sophomore Ty Leedy (145) had a 28-5 record and became a 4A State champion in Salina. Senior Brayden Dillow (182) registered a 30-4 record and won back-to-back State titles in Salina.
Junior Nathan Cunningham (285) cemented a 19-10 record and placed third in State.
Girls wrestling
Chanute
History was also made in Salina last month – the first time in CHS’ run that two girl wrestlers advanced to State, which is worthy of Tribune nods. Freshman Reese Clements (109 pounds, 25-9) placed sixth in State and senior Andrea Cuin (115, 18-9) competed in two hard-fought matches.
Wrestling:
Erie
Erie High School’s Drayton Kennedy and Quinten Heady did more than enough to make the All-Chanute Tribune team. The two are the first-ever wrestlers from Erie to place at the State tournament.
Kennedy (106) finished the season with a 22-7 record taking fourth place at State, while Heady (132) finished the season with a 29-5 record, earning sixth place.
“I would not replace the countless hours spent with these two over the last couple months,” Erie head coach Will Weber said. “These two have pushed each other all season to get to this level. Drayton and Quinten are the first wrestlers to be three-time State qualifiers and the first state placers in the history of Erie wrestling. I am very proud of these young men.”
Humboldt
The Cubs produced one State placer, Andrew Watts (285). At the KSHSAA 3-2-1A State Championships, Watts placed fourth, finishing the year with a 16-6 record.
Girls basketball
Chanute
Selected to the All-Chanute Tribune team is senior point guard Kori Babcock, who led the team to a 15-7 record and the Sub-State championship game for the first time since the 2018-19 season. She averaged 17.4 points, 4.7 assists, six rebounds and 4.2 assists.
CHS head coach Dustin Fox depended on Babcock, who led the Lady Comets in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals.
“Kori was our engine,” Fox said. “She made us go and found so many ways to contribute. ... Over the past four years, no one in our program has put in more time on their game than Kori. She is completely deserving of every honor she receives.”
Also earning a Tribune award is senior forward and guard Mattilyn Cranor, who posted 10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game this season.
“Mattilyn has improved so much each and every year,” Fox previously said. “She went from a kid who traveled almost every time she touched the ball to a kid who had some of the best inside footwork in the league. As much as she grew as a player, she grew even more as a person. The increased confidence and belief in herself was key in her taking another step as a player. We were a different team when she was at her best. She was the inside presence we needed when outside shots were not falling.”
Senior guard Brianna Waggoner, who put up seven points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals this season, is the school’s third girl Tribune recipient.
“She meant so much to us. Her shooting, her defensive effort, and her energy were all things we relied upon all year,” Fox said. “We are losing a group of seniors who had a tremendous impact on our program. There will certainly be some big shoes to fill.”
Erie
Erie senior guard Skylar Clevenger is an All-Leaguer once more after her season of 12.8 points, four assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks a game. Adding to this firepower is senior guard Maddie Kramer, who averaged 11.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 1.4 assists. These two players helped Erie to an 11-9 record and a hard-fought first round of Sub-State.
“They have given so much time, leadership and energy to our team,” Erie head coach Sindy Daniels said. “We are extremely proud of them for their hard work and dedication throughout their four years in high school.”
Humboldt
For the Lady Cubs, senior post-player Jada Dangerfield was the go-to scorer on the team in most situations. Dangerfield led her team to the Sub-State championship game, not just in points, but in the leadership department as well.
Altoona-Midway
Lady Jets senior post-player Natalie Davis scored nine points, dished out four steals, stole the ball twice and rebounded five times per game this past season.
Boys basketball
Chanute
Representing the All-Chanute Tribune team for CHS are junior guard Kam Koester, freshman point guard Carter Coombs and senior guard Garrett Almond, who all had a hand in the team going 11-7 before advancing to the Sub-State championship game for the first time since the 2018-19 season. Koester averaged 15.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists; Coombs was at 12.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists; and Almond had 12.6 points, four rebounds and 3.3 rebounds per contest.
“All the guys were huge pieces,” CHS head coach Devon Crabtree said. “So proud of what they and we accomplished this season.”
Erie
Helping Erie making history were senior guard Mark Bogner, senior guard Dawson Lehman and junior forward Eric Dillinger. The three led the Red Devils to the State playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 1976-77 campaigns. In a season in which Erie went 21-2 as the No. 2 team in Class 2A, Dillinger averaged 15.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks, Bogner was at 13.4 points and 3.5 rebounds, and Lehman put up 9.3 points and 5.9 rebounds.
“These guys certainly have a lot to be proud of, but also have a lot to look forward to as I am excited to see how they continue to grow into men,” Erie head coach Nick Pfeifer said.
Humboldt
In an 11-10 season for the Cubs, sophomore Trey Sommer averaged 15.4 points and 7.7 rebounds, while junior Drew Wilhite managed 13.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
Altoona-Midway
The Jets advanced to the Class 1A Division II Sub-State semifinals, and that was largely due to senior Josh Meigs, who averaged 19.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals this past season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.