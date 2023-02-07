St. Paul WBB vs Jayhawk-Linn (HOCO) 2.3.23 - Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty (12) of the St. Paul Indians fights through contact on a layup during Friday's win over Jayhawk-Linn at St. Paul High School.

 Sean Frye | Tribune photo

ST. PAUL — Recording their 10th win of the season, the St. Paul Indians blew past the Jayhawk-Linn Jayhawks, 53-27, in Friday night’s homecoming game.

Jayhawk-Linn brought heavy doses of height into the building, but the Indians weren’t phased.

