ST. PAUL — Recording their 10th win of the season, the St. Paul Indians blew past the Jayhawk-Linn Jayhawks, 53-27, in Friday night’s homecoming game.
Jayhawk-Linn brought heavy doses of height into the building, but the Indians weren’t phased.
“We don’t have a ton of height,” St. Paul head coach Calea Augustin said. “In practice, we knew we’d start in our man and focus on our help defense to make it difficult for them to get inside.”
St. Paul’s offense also had no trouble carving through the trees en route to the rim.
“I knew we’re a strong driving team,” Augustin said. “We knew they were tall, but they’d foul. We knew we could get inside with the ball.”
Josey Harris led St. Paul with 14 points while Sophia Albertini chipped in 13.
Chloe Seme also reached double digits with 12 points.
“I thought it was important for Chloe,” Augustin said. “Tonight was about her confidence. She is a very good shooter.”
With the win in Three Rivers League play, St. Paul is now 10-5 overall and still undefeated in league play.
Up Next
St. Paul stays at home on Tuesday to face Yates Center.
“We just practice and continue working on little things,” Augustin said. “We’re trying to make it more entertaining and get some new stuff going. We need to keep working and thinking about who we’ll face down the road.”
Box Score
St. Paul: 19 14 15 5 — 53
Jayhawk: 6 5 10 6 — 27
Scoring
St. Paul: Kenna Doherty 6, Josey Harris 3, Megan Doherty 5, Sophia Albertini 13, Josey Harris 14, Chloe Seme 12
Jayhawk-Linn: Schneider 3, Bre. Bogan 1, Bri. Bogan 2, Kempinger 5, Dawson 10, Pointer 6
