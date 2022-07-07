DODGE CITY — Recent Dodge City High School graduate Damian Mendez passed away in a Denver hospital on Sunday. Mendez, a three-time 6A state wrestling champion, was found by friends after suffering a heat stroke Saturday evening.
The news of the 18-year-old’s passing quickly spread across the state, numerous coaches and athletes showed their support on social media. A GoFundMe to help cover medical and funeral expenses has surpassed $12,000 in donations.
"He's not just a Dodge City wrestler,” Dodge City head wrestling coach Tate Lowe told KSHSAA Covered. “There's so many other people that have had an impact on his wrestling career, and that's why you're seeing that outpouring, it's because he touched the lives of so many people.”
Mendez was found Saturday evening in a sweat suit while out for a run. His mother told KSN.com that his internal body temperature was 107 degrees. Although their main concern is grieving the loss of Mendez, his coaches and family say that the sweat suit was never recommended for use by the recent high school graduate.
Mendez won a state title at 106 pounds during his freshman year, before capturing back-to-back titles at 132 pounds after a runner-up finish at 113 pounds his sophomore year. The former Red Demon was committed to wrestle for North Dakota State University in the fall.
"We were excited to welcome Damian into our family when he committed to us and he had a bright future ahead of him," NDSU head wrestling coach Kish said in a press release. "He was such a bright young man and certainly made an impact on our coaching staff and his Bison brothers. He will be truly missed by those that knew him."
