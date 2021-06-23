ROBERT MAGOBET
Southeast Kansas’ best swim club for the last eight years won another meet at home last week. The Sharks outswam Iola and Humboldt on June 16 at the Maring Aquatic Center, placing first.
Head coach Betsy Olson said her team operates in unison and inspires one another.
“Sometimes a swimmer, a person, will set themselves apart from the others because they consistently go above and beyond what is expected. We all know them,” Olson said. “These are the few that show up early, that work themselves until they can’t go anymore. The ones who always have the team in mind. When they are gasping to catch their breath, they will continue to encourage their teammates, reminding them that the hard work is worth it, cheering them on when they want to quit, ‘We got this.’ These are the athletes that truly inspire. It’s never just about themselves. You’ll find them as you finish your race because they are waiting for you, applauding and smiling at your efforts. We have a lot of these kids on the Sharks Swim team.”
Olson said that Sergio Leon (16) was a standout in two huge ways despite not being the fastest swimmer in his age group. Leon muscled 52.31 seconds off all his races combined. In his 50-yard fly alone, he swam his fastest race ever by 11.13 with a total time of 38.94, good for fourth place. The only ones ahead of him were other Sharks, including Nathan Stanley at first place with a 30.34, Xander Weilert at second with a 31.84, and Logan Stover with third at 33.37.
In the 100-yard freestyle, Weilert placed first with a 1:00.09, followed by Stanley (1:01.98), Ethan West (1:06.34), Stover (1:10.06), and Leon (1:11.22).
In the mixed 200-yard medley relay, Leon assisted Chanute in coming in fourth with teammates Stanley, Lexi Sierra, and Olivia Tadlock. Chanute’s other team in the event, Elle Kreighbaum, Emma B’Hymer, West and Weilert, placed first.
In the boys 50-yard backstroke, Weilert was first (35.14), while Stanley had second (35.43), West was third (36.77), and Stover fourth (37.19). Leon placed fifth.
In the boys 50-yard breaststroke, Stanley was first (37.02), West second (38.25), Weilert third (39.64), Stover fourth (41.38), and Leon fifth.
The boys 100-yard medley saw Weilert in first place (1:14.87), Stanley in second (1:15.92), West in third (1:16.07), and Leon fourth (1:22.97).
In the mixed 200-yard free relay, Leon was on the third-place team, along with Tadlock, Sierra and Stanley. Chanute teams in first and second place respectively comprised Stanley, Kreighbaum, West and Weilert, and Stover, Jillian Vogel, Karissa Cook and B’Hymer.
“One, (Leon’s) margin of improvement was absolutely shocking,” Olson said. “In the 15-18 age group, it is unthinkable to swim distinctly faster in every single race,” Olson said. “Secondly, even the surrounding neighbors would have heard him cheering his teammates to do their best. This guy cares about his teammates.”
Olson also zeroed in on others, including Rainey Carter (13), who she said can often be found motivating, encouraging and teaching the youngest swimmers.
“In fact, it’s not uncommon to find a line of baby Sharks following her like little ducks. Like Sergio, Rainey stood out this week in the same two ways,” Olson said. “Improvement in every race and leadership, cheer-you-on presence with her teammates, especially the youngest.”
Carter swam well in the 50-yard butterfly by taking off 10.18 seconds, finishing seventh (45.69). Ahead of her were teammates Madelynn Lowry in first (34.49), Kiley Dillow in second (34.64), and Jacee Gilmore at third (39.65).
In the 50-yard backstroke, Carter was sixth with a 45.93. Lowry was first (36.14), and Dillow second (39.00). Gilmore was fourth (41.38) and Hannah Galt notched fifth (44.81).
Carter was also seventh in the 50-yard breaststroke at 50.09. Dillow had second (43.88), Gilmore cemented third (44.20), Lowry was fourth (45.25), and Piper Barney had sixth (47.69).
Lowry was first in the 50-yard freestyle (30.65), Dillow placed second (30.91), Gilmore was third (33.78), Barney had sixth (36.66) and Galt was seventh (37.07). Carter had a top-10 finish at eighth place (39.00).
In the 100-yard individual medley, Lowry was first (1:20.76), Dillow third (1:24.89), Gilmore fourth (1:30.70), Barney sixth (1:43.34), Galt seventh (1:43.81), and Carter ninth (1:49.81).
Noah Vogel (14) and Jack Fickel (13) turned up the intensity to chop off 2-5 seconds off most of their races.
Vogel in the mixed 200-yard medley relay helped a first-place team that included Lowry, Gilmore and Dillow. Vogel was also first in the boys’ 100-yard freestyle (1:14.69). Fickel was second with a 1:15.41, while Chanute’s Zek Bridges was third with a 1:18.03.
Fickel was on the second-place team with Galt, Bridges and Barney in the mixed 200-yard medley as well.
For the 100-yard butterfly, Vogel came up victorious in first place at 1:14.69, while Fickel was second (1:15.41).
Swimming in the 50-yard butterfly, Vogel was second with a 40.87. Teammate Warrick Olson was ahead of him in first (37.01), while Bridges had third (42.32), and Fickel ended in fourth (46.52). Vogel was also stellar in the 50-yard backstroke with a first-place finish (37.09). Olson was second with a 40.09, while Chanute’s Fickel had third (41.50), and Bridges was fourth (42.82).
In the 50-yard breaststroke, Vogel had second with a 42.57, with only Olson ahead of him in first place with a 40.33. Fickel was third (42.96). In the 50-yard freestyle, Vogel once again finished second with a 31.41, with only Olson placing ahead of him (30.58). Fickel positioned third (33.25).
In the 100-yard individual medley, Olson was first (1:21:51, Vogel second (1:27) and Fickel third (1:29.49).
Vogel was also part of the first-place mixed 200-yard free relay team with Lowry, Gilmore and Dillow, while Fickel was on the second-place team.
“Zoey Turner (12), laid it all on the line and swam her best 100-yard freestyle with a 1:27, and 50-yard breaststroke (47.82), bumping two teammates out of top position,” Olson said.
Olson reflected on some other results of her swimmers.
“Mason Greve (12) pulled himself into the top three in the breaststroke (54.93), 5.10 seconds faster than the previous week’s race. Brooks (8) and Sophie Brady (10), siblings and teammates, clawed their way into the top-three finishes in several races. Brooks even placed first in the backstroke with a time of 26.88 at his first swim meet. Maci Romine’s (7) hard work is translating to speed. She swam a 31.23 25-yard backstroke to steal the second-place finish. Daxson Wire (7) almost cut his 25-yard breaststroke time in half and Landon Pattan’s new freestyle time (35.56) is faster than the margin from his last time, improving by 37.68 seconds.
“The baby Sharks, the 6 and unders, added to their ranks this week. Joseph Brady (6) and Logan Pattan (6), showed off their new skills, and the girls 6 and under division showed improvement with almost every single swimmer. While Jillian Vogel – swimmer, coach, exceptional student – showered the crowd with a beautiful national anthem to begin our evening, the Chanute Sharks faceoff last week against SEK rivals Humboldt and Iola ended in a lopsided victory. The Sharks know how to compete. Forcibly. Decisively. Skillfully dominating the pool. Any bystander would have recognized the winning team. There were no questions at the end of the night.”
The Sharks had their last home meet of the year on Wednesday. That story will be published later. Next Wednesday, they will be at Coffeyville starting at 6 pm.
