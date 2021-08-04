ROBERT MAGOBET
ERIE – Since official football training camp culminated a few weeks ago, third-year Erie Red Devils head coach Eddie Kearns has been working day and night on one of the more important facets of the game.
Kearns has been fine-tuning the scheme of his offensive line, a unit that is composed mostly of underclassmen.
“I’m trying to get as much information on the opponent as we can, and then I’m going through and kind of seeing where I think we can have an advantage by moving people or doing something different that would help us. Because we will be small and we will be young on the line, so we’ll look to things that try to help those kids as much as possible,” Kearns said.
For last year’s 2-7 squad, every starter on the offensive line was a senior. This year, the team will feature mostly a bunch of players wet behind the ears, including junior Dakota Becker, sophomore Daniel Choi, sophomore Hayden Seibel, sophomore Bryce DeMeritt and sophomore Eli Rinehart.
Good play from offensive linemen largely depends upon the maturation process.
With this in mind, Kearns knows that young offensive linemen aren’t normally able to manhandle. So tactically, Kearns is looking at different blocking schemes the team can use without specifically going head-to-head to grab the upper-hand.
These skills, to the best of Erie’s ability, have been developed through the summer, in cluding in a controlled 7-on-7 scrimmage in July at Chanute.
Overall, Kearns said his young players have been doing all they can to become a formidable presence on the gridiron once the season rolls around.
“I know that they are very good at listening and they’re hard workers. Those guys really want to do well because we have talked about in the whole camp how, just like everybody else and everybody knows that, if the offensive and the defensive line isn’t doing their job, it doesn’t matter what everybody else is doing – that’s probably the most important part,” Kearns said “They’re very good listeners. We know and they know that they need to work on strength. They also know they need to work on some footwork. They do that almost every day.”
Creating holes and controlling the ball may be the most important part of football. Kearns anticipates playmakers Garrett Ruark, Quentin Heady, Cayce Welch and Caden Eads can take full advantage.
On the outside at tight end will be Grant Taylor and 6’6” Eric Dillinger, who was an offensive lineman in 2020. Dillinger said it will be a smooth transition and he can be a valued piece of the offense this year.
“It’s definitely a heck of a lot easier,” Dillinger said. “I think it was more of a natural transition because I have been working that position for a while, but my team needed me to play both positions. My size and athleticism will be a big asset to the team at that position.”
The official start date for the Erie football season will be Aug. 16.
“We’re just chugging along making sure we know what is expected of us — we just keep working hard,” Kearns said. “We don’t want to change too much too soon until we find out if we have any move-ins or anything.”
