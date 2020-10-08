2020 has been a weird year for obvious reasons, and this is also true for Humboldt High School football.
For the first time since 2017, the Cubs have lost more than one game. But it’s also the first time since 2016 that the team has lost two straight games. Over the course of four years, the Cubs have gone 33-7, the best four-year stretch the program has had since at least the middle of the 2000s.
There is a plethora of reasons the season has gone the way it has, though being at 3-2 is still a pretty good spot to be in overall in a time when players are wearing masks in locker rooms and having their temperatures taken before practices and games due to COVID-19.
For one, Humboldt is a pretty young team. The Cubs have just three seniors this year and six lettermen returning. Add the fact that the team has been banged up over the last couple of weeks, playing a Eureka team two weeks ago that has a current record of 4-1. Eureka, like Humboldt, advanced to the second round of the Kansas 2A State playoffs in 2019.
For last week’s game versus West Franklin, Humboldt head coach Logan Wyrick noted his team was only able to suit up 16 players not only due to injury, but also because some student-athletes are having issues with their grades.
While some were able to return late last week just before the West Franklin game, those players didn’t make it back in time early enough to be a part of the game plan.
“We were kind of stuck with what we had, and we had some guys play some positions that they weren’t used to, and obviously we put in a lot more young guys even than before, so we got to that point where it got kind of tough,” Wyrick said.
Some of Humboldt’s offensive lineman were playing fullback. And this doesn’t bode well for backup quarterback Trey Sommer, a regular tight end, who now has three full games under his belt as the signal-caller after starting quarterback Gavin Page had a season-ending injury in a game versus Neodesha on the very first possession in the third game of the year. Page, who is also an All-State defensive back, is a part of at least seven of Humboldt’s starters who are out due to injury, including four two-way starters.
When you factor in players missing due to grades, Humboldt only had 11 of the 22 starters available for play in the last few weeks.
Also, this year’s program had only around 25 players suit up for the opening game, whereas in years past, typically it’s been over 40 student-athletes ready to contribute to the football program.
One player who’s had a steady dose of playing time is senior All-State offensive lineman Blake Walker, who was very much a part of Humboldt’s success the last few years. Walker saw the positives in the last two weeks.
“The last two defensive lines we have played, while not the best I have ever been against, were still talented and I believe it was very beneficial for the linemen who have never played at the varsity level until this year,” Walker said.
Considering all of the variables that have impacted the Cubs to date, it’s been a challenge for Humboldt, and certainly a first for Wyrick with all of these factors occurring at the same time.
“I’ve never had this many legitimate injuries at one time, and I’ve never had this many grade issues at one time, let alone at the same time,” Wyrick said. “So it’s been tough. I’m not a coach that’s going to sit here and make any excuses. We still got a game on Friday, nothing’s changing. We’re still going to Jayhawk Linn on Friday regardless if I have 11 athletes to play or if I have our full roster. We are still going to give the best we got and go from there.”
It will be the student-athletes who are available giving their best. Wyrick said it will be a task to separate the players who have legitimate injuries from the players experiencing some minor, playable nicks and bruises. If players who are nicked up need motivation to play, then that’s what Wyrick will do; but if players still want to compete with significant injuries, it will be up to the coaching staff to stop them from playing to prevent an even more serious injury.
Still, the silver lining for this upcoming week is that some players are returning. And at the very least, young players get to play positions that they haven’t experienced before, which will help in this year and the future of the Humboldt program.
“We can make a run again once we get some guys healthy,” Wyrick said. “It’s just a matter of getting those guys back, and the guys we have continue to buy in and get better each week for themselves as well.”
Humboldt (3-2) will play Jayhawk Linn (1-3) tonight at 7 pm on the road.
