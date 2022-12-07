Erie MBB vs Crest 12.6.22 - Defense

Erie's lockdown defense led the Red Devils to a 49-28 win over Crest in Humboldt on Tuesday

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

HUMBOLDT — The Erie Red Devils allowed just two field goals in the second half as they ran away with a 49-28 win over the Crest Lancers in the first game of the Humboldt early season tournament.

