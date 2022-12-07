Purchase and view more photos from this event by clicking here.
HUMBOLDT — The Erie Red Devils allowed just two field goals in the second half as they ran away with a 49-28 win over the Crest Lancers in the first game of the Humboldt early season tournament.
The Red Devils burst out the gate early, jumping to a 16-5 lead at the quarter mark. A 12-2 run was bookended by three-pointers from sophomore guard Reid Duff and intermixed with smooth inside moves from junior forward Ethan Dillinger.
“It was huge. Our kids found the rhythm early, and that pays off,” Erie head coach Wes Leach said. “As the season progresses, we’re gonna look to stay in that rhythm for a little bit longer.”
Dillinger was distantly eyeing a triple double with 18 points, eight rebounds and seven steals. Duff went 4-of-9 from deep, finishing with 16 points, four rebounds and four steals.
“He’s a playmaker at heart,” Leach said of Duff. “I’m excited for him to get his feet wet and get comfortable. When he’s comfortable, he’s electric.”
Fouls started to creep up on Erie in the second quarter, allowing Crest to get back into the contest. The Lancers went 9-of-12 from the charity stripe before the half to make it 24-20 in favor of Erie.
A full lockdown on defense suffocated Crest in the second half, as the Lancers found just two field goals across the final two frames. Erie had no trouble scoring, however, as they ran away with the win.
The defensive smothering was led by Dillinger inside. To go along with his seven steals, Dillinger had four blocks and forced numerous other turnovers.
“We get those tips, and it makes it easier for the defense to read and react,” Leach said.
Even with the uneven result, Crest was allowed to stay involved in the first half thanks to 16 turnovers by Erie. Some Red Devils were making an unnecessary extra pass, leading to mistakes.
“I think as a team, we need confidence. Sometimes they pass up shots I know they can take,” Leach said. “They need to be comfortable to go and make a play.”
Sophomore Eli Montee lit up the scoreboard with six points, sophomore Michael Richenburg knocked down a triple and senior Logan Ewan and juniors Hayden Seibel and Daniel Choi dropped in a bucket each.
Crest’s Stetson Setter went for 11 points, but the Lancers failed to find much other offense on the roster.
Up Next
The Red Devils (1-1) are now faced with the Uniontown Eagles on Thursday.
“We’re finding out who we are as a team, the only way from here is up,” Leach said.
Box Score
Erie 16 8 14 11 — 49
Crest 5 15 2 6 — 28
Erie: Ethan Dillinger 18, Reid Duff 16, Eli Montee 6, Michael Richenburg 3, Logan Ewan 2, Hayden Seibel 2, Daniel Choi 2
Crest: Stetson Setter 11, Ethan Godderz 5, Jacob Zimmerman 4, Gentry McGhee 3, Karter Miller 3, Rogan Weir 2
