JARED McMASTERS
The Neosho County Panthers men’s basketball team is looking to wipe the slate clean in the 2021-22 season.
With only three players returning from last year’s 3-21 team and new head coach Luke Mackay now at the helm, the program essentially has a blank canvas ahead of itself when it comes to rebranding and bouncing back from last year’s struggles.
“There’s been kind of a courting and getting-to-know-each-other phase since there’s a new coach and, essentially, a whole new team,” Mackay said. “But they’ll figure out who’s who and everything. We’ve had some scrimmages and played some games, so the roles are starting to sort themselves out as far as who’s going to play a lot of minutes, but you never know.”
Rather than lock in on a specific style of play or system with this group, Mackay is keeping an open mind when it comes to his team.
Between the volatile nature of college basketball, which revolves around factors like the transfer portal and COVID-19 eligibility, and Mackay’s diverse background as a player and coach, there are possibilities abound for this group.
“We’re going to try to play at a fast pace in high-scoring games,” Mackay said. “We’ll shoot a lot of 3-pointers. We’ve got some good basketball players — we’re not overly big, or overly athletic, but we’ve got some very good basketball players when it comes to skill, dribbling, passing and shooting.”
After he became the all-time leading scorer in Western Australia high school basketball history, Mackay played two years at Lon Morris College and another two at East Carolina University.
He spent nearly a decade coaching at the American high school level and in Australia until he joined the University of Oklahoma staff as a graduate assistant in 2014 and moved up to an assistant coaching role at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley two years later.
Having experienced so many different perspectives on the game, Mackay plans to implement aspects of all the systems he’s been part of throughout the year at Neosho County.
One of the first milestones towards that goal was consciously recruiting great players with even better personalities — a lesson he learned from Lon Kruger at Oklahoma.
“If you can create an environment where everybody wants to be in the gym, wants to do the extra work, wants to spend time on the court, then they’ll naturally grow to become better players on a better team,” Mackay said.
When it comes to maximizing the potential of those players, Mackay will be jumping into the unknown to start the season.
Guards Quentin Asberry, Makye Loggins and Davonte’ Yates are the only players returning from last year’s squad that started the season 3-7 before losing 14 consecutive games.
Asberry began to consistently see 10 to 20 minutes a game starting in mid-March and averaged 4.5 points and 1.4 rebounds for the Panthers for the season.
His shooting splits were below the team’s averages, but he notched double-digit points in three games and was a near-perfect free throw shooter on a squad that struggled at the line.
Loggins and Yates each saw less than seven minutes of action per game, so aside from October’s scrimmages and preseason tournaments, Mackay will largely be starting from scratch with this year’s roster.
“For the casual fan watching, we have some guys who can score in Micah Jones, Ezrah Vaigafa and Jerry Carraway,” Mackay said. “Those are three guys who are exceptional with the ball when it comes to making shots.
“We have a transfer from Louisiana Monroe in Zaakir Sawyer, who’s really physically gifted and skilled as a big, strong guy. He can put it on the floor and create for teammates. But, as always, there’s a lot of other guys who may not jump off the box score, but they’ll still make an impact.”
For this Neosho County group, it’s difficult to self-evaluate what the expectations and goals should be on the court with so many new variables at play.
But, as Mackay says, the most important thing for now will be focusing on making sure each teammate goes to sleep every night a better person and player than they were when they woke up that morning.
The Panthers will get the opportunity to put that mantra to the test on Tuesday, Nov. 2, when they host the Ottawa Braves at 7:30 p.m.
“Leadership comes in different forms and everybody’s got a different role,” Mackay said. “What we want is an entire roster of leaders, whether you’re a freshman from halfway across the world or in your third year due to the COVID-19 eligibility.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.