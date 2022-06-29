By a five-point margin, Chanute High School has been named the winner of the Martin Rohde Southeast Kansas League All-Sports Award for the 2021-22 school year.
“I think it directly speaks to the commitment and work ethic of our coaches and our athletes,” Chanute High School Activities Director Chris Shields said of the award.
“It shows how well-rounded our athletic program is. Again, that credit goes to our coaches and athletes.”
Chanute captured the all-sports championship with 74 points. Tied for second place in the final standings were Pittsburg and Independence with 69. Rounding out the standings were Fort Scott in fourth at 63.5 points, Labette County fifth at 54, Parsons sixth at 34.5 and Coffeyville in seventh at 34.
This is the third straight year the Blue Comets have captured the Rohde Award, which began at the end of the 1976-77 school year and was named after the long-time Pittsburg educator and coach.
The Rohde Award was based on the final results of 17 total sports championships during the fall, winter and spring seasons. Although schools also compete in boys’ and girls’ swimming, they have not been declared official sports as of yet by the SEK.
In addition to winning the all-sports award for a third straight year, Chanute has claimed it for the sixth time ever — previously doing so in 2006-07, 2012-13 and 2014-15.
“We talk about our coaches and our athletes, but you’ve got to give some credit to our administration and our school board,” Shields said. “I think that combined with the commitment from our coaches, student-athletes and community, I think it just all ties into one. We're fortunate, and hopefully we can kinda use it as something to build on.”
Prior to Chanute’s run of three straight awards, Pittsburg had captured the previous four and still holds the record for most in SEK history with 15. Fort Scott is second on the all-time list with nine, followed by Independence in third with seven, Labette County and Chanute tied for fourth with six, and Parsons and Coffeyville tied for sixth with two each. Columbus, Iola and Ottawa never won the Rohde Award during the years they competed in the Southeast Kansas League.
“We have a lot of good programs in our league,” Shields said. “And again, I think it goes to show the level of commitment in our kids. Everyday I stick my head in the gym, and I’m really impressed with the number of kids from the middle and elementary schools, all the way up to high school, showing up during the summer to put in the extra work it takes to be successful.”
This year, the award was once again tightly contested with just five points separating first-place Chanute (74) and second-place Pittsburg and Independence (69) in the final SEK standings.
The Blue Comets won league championships in six different sports during the 2021-22 school year — football, girls wrestling, boys wrestling, softball, boys golf, and boys track and field. They stood in third place behind Fort Scott and Independence at the conclusion of the winter season but secured the all-around title with three championships during the spring, which included a share of the softball crown with Pittsburg.
Pittsburg and Independence shared second place in the final all-around standings. The Purple Dragons claimed SEK titles in boys basketball, baseball, and softball, while the Bulldogs won the league championship in girls tennis, boys tennis, and girls track and field.
Finishing in fourth place was Fort Scott, which claimed the SEK title in four different sports, including boys cross country, girls cross country, girls golf and girls basketball. In fifth place, Labette County won the league title in volleyball and girls basketball. Parsons did not win a league championship and finished in sixth place. Meanwhile, Coffeyville, which took seventh place, captured the boys soccer championship.
Points for the award were compiled by Montgomery County Chronicle sports editor Brian Thomas. Reporting from Chanute Tribune sports editor Huntyr Schwegman was used in this article.
FINAL POINTS
1. Chanute - 74, T-2. Pittsburg, Independence - 69, 4. Fort Scott - 63.5, 5. Labette County - 54, 6. Parsons - 34.5, 7. Coffeyville - 34
FALL SPORTS CHAMPIONS
Chanute - Football, Independence - Girls Tennis, Fort Scott - Boys Cross Country, Girls Cross Country, Girls Golf, Labette County - Volleyball, Coffeyville - Boys Soccer
** - Parsons and Pittsburg were not scored in football as they chose to play as independents. Labette County was not scored in soccer as it did not have a team. Independence, Coffeyville and Parsons were not scored for girls cross country as they did not have enough participants in the league meet. Parsons was not scored for boys cross country as it did not have enough participants in the league meet. Parsons was not scored in girls golf as it did not field a complete team for each league tournament, making the Vikings ineligible for the championship, and Coffeyville did not participate.
WINTER SPORTS CHAMPIONS
Labette County - Girls Basketball, Fort Scott - Girls Basketball, Pittsburg - Boys Basketball, Chanute - Girls Wrestling, Boys Wrestling
** - Parsons was not scored in girls’ wrestling as it did not participate in the league championships.
SPRING SPORTS CHAMPIONS
Chanute - Softball, Boys Golf, Boys Track and Field, Pittsburg - Baseball, Softball, Independence - Boys Tennis, Girls Track and Field
** - Parsons and Labette County were not scored in boys golf as they did not field a complete team for each league tournament, making them ineligible for the championship.
MAX POINTS POSSIBLE:
7: Volleyball, Girls Tennis, Girls Basketball, Boys Basketball, Boys Wrestling, Baseball, Softball, Boys Tennis, Boys Track and Field, Girls Track and Field
6: Boys Soccer, Boys Cross Country, Girls Wrestling
5: Football, Girls Golf, Boys Golf
4: Girls Cross Country
