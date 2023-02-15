Chanute MBB vs Pittsburg 2.14.23 - Eliott Stephenson

Chanute sophomore Eliott Stephenson (35) matches up with Pittsburg's Mason English (30) during Tuesday's senior night matchup.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

The Chanute Blue Comets fell behind and could not catch up to the visiting Pittsburg Purple Dragons, as they suffered a 57-48 defeat on senior night here Tuesday.

“I thought we did some really good things at times, and had some chances,” Chanute head coach Devon Crabtree said. “If we had a couple more buckets fall and get a couple more stops, I think the game is completely different there towards the end.”

Chanute MBB vs Pittsburg 2.14.23 - Brax Peter

