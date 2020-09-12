Chanute High School soccer played a tough game defensively versus Riverton High School Thursday night, but neither team was able to break a 1-1 tie in a double-overtime game at the Chanute Community Sports Complex.
The game ended at 1-1 after Chanute goalkeeper Drayton Cleaver made an exceptional save with two minutes to go in the second overtime and CHS junior Kaleb Becannon had a shot on goal that was stifled by the Riverton defense.
The lone goal from Chanute was scored by junior Trey Smoot 25 minutes into the game. It was Smoot’s first varsity goal.
Blue Comet’s head coach Adam Wilcox assessed his team’s play.
“It was not good throughout the entirety of the game. We were not super focused. I think we went in with an overabundance of confidence because we’ve beaten Riverton pretty easily in the past and we thought we were going to be able to skate through with a 6-0 victory, so we played that way, and it showed kind of all over the field,” Wilcox said. “(Riverton) came out and played super hard. Their coach is great, has them fired up and ready to go and they always play us hard. Riverton showed up and played awesome today. We did not.”
What was working on the defensive end was the pure athleticism of Chanute, which lent a helping hand to stopping most of the Riverton attack. A better offense, though, would have likely had a different result on the scoreboard.
Cleaver was a workhorse as goalie, using his athleticism and quick judgement to stop shots on goal. His tone rubbed off on the entire defense, as Chanute was able to stop most goals that looked as if they would be trouble for the Blue Comets.
What didn’t work on defense was the misjudgment of aerial balls. Too many times Riverton won these aerial attacks at midfield and just beyond.
Cramps also played a role in the Chanute defense. Sophomore Xander Weilert, senior Jacob Guernsey and junior Walker Becknell couldn’t finish the game due to cramps.
While those players weren’t able to finish this game, Wilcox hasn’t been able to attend any of Chanute’s previous games or practices due to potential exposure to COVID-19. The last two weeks, he has been quarantining and assistant coach Michael Villarreal has stepped into the head coaching role. All things considered, Wilcox said it felt good to be doing what he loves to do.
“Being back feels great. I mean, this has just been a really strange year, like our team isn’t where we are going to finish right now,” he said. “Yesterday was the first practice with me and the varsity squad on the turf since July. And I think just not having that until I guess a month in the season is rough, and then I was gone for three games and several practices. We just haven’t found an identity yet that we can run this. That will come, but how many games will it take? Hopefully, it’s sooner rather than later.”
Junior Stark Wright had also been out due to a concussion. Wright, who is one of only two varsity players returning to their same positions as last year, played limited minutes Thursday, but didn’t look in a rhythm. Although his ideas of the game were there, his touch and level of play that he is accustomed to playing was absent.
Riverton, at least last year, wasn’t used to this kind of play. In 2019, Chanute dominated Riverton in a game that ended 10-0. Two years ago, the game was only a one-score win for Chanute over Riverton.
Seventh-year Riverton High School soccer coach Aaron Zustiak said he appreciated his team’s grit.
“Most of all, it was heart. They did a great job of not giving up and really pushed through. They didn’t let down the entire game, so always have to appreciate that from my players,” Zustiak said. “They made some great adjustments at halftime. We were trying to play the same game that we played against our previous opponent (Columbus) in the first half. We had to make some adjustments, control the ball a little bit more, not be so aggressive. Once we started doing that, we really controlled the game from that point on.”
Chanute (1-2-1) will next play at Pittsburg on Tuesday at 4:30 pm.
