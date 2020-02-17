NCCC’s softball program split a couple of games versus Northern Oklahoma on Feb. 11. The Lady Panthers, 3-3,  fell 7-4 and won 9-7.

In Game 1, both NCCC’s Shelby Hensley and Kirsten Birdwell hit twice, while Karey Crowe registered a hit with two RBI. 

Cassidy Paulson struck out four and walked four in 5 1/3 innings, while Ryleigh Chaffin struck out one in 2/3 of an inning. Both pitchers had no earned runs in the contest.

In Game 2, Shelby Hensley, Cameron Holcomb, and Shayla Schaper each had two hits, contributing to nine hits total for the Lady Panthers. NCCC’s Jenna Reed struck out five, walked four and had four earned runs in 6 1/3 innings, while Paulson struck out one in 2/3 of an inning. With the next two games versus Independence postponed due to field conditions, the Lady Panthers will take on North Central Missouri (4-0) Feb. 22 at 2 and 4 pm.

