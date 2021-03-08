Editor’s note: The Red Devils fell at home 48-45 to Lyndon Monday night in the Class 2A State quarterfinals. Details in Wednesday’s Tribune.
ROBERT MAGOBET
HUMBOLDT – Erie High School basketball created history on Saturday afternoon at Humboldt High School.
The No. 1-seeded Red Devils beat No.2-seeded Uniontown 42-38 in a Kansas Class 2A Sub-State Championship game, advancing to State for the second time in a row – the first time since 1976-77. All-TVL guard Mark Bogner scored a game-high 15 points, including four 3s, senior guard Dawson Lehman had eight points, junior guard Garrett Ruark contributed six, and senior guard Tyler Pasquarelli addewd six with a 3-pointer. As a team, Erie had five treys.
“It feels great,” Erie head coach Nick Pfeifer said. “I’m really happy for our guys and I’m happy for coach (Jamie) Carlisle. He doesn’t ever get any credit and man, he’s so important to us and our community and administration. Everybody that puts in time and effort, I’m just really happy for everybody.”
Uniontown didn’t fight an uphill battle like the semifinal game versus St. Mary’s Colgan on Thursday evening. In this game, Erie’s interior and perimeter defense was crushing and kept Uniontown All-Three-Rivers player Jake Harvey to seven points. The defense helped extend the lead to 25-16 at the break.
But the hot shooting continued after Bogner knocked down a 3 with seven minutes to go in the third quarter, making the score 28-16. A few plays later, senior guard Tyler Duling played the passing lanes before an easy layup to make the score 30-22 with four minutes to go in the third.
But Uniontown was trying to do to Erie what the Red Devils did to Colgan a few nights before – go on a run and overcome an uphill battle for an eventual win. This wasn’t the case, but Uniontown fought until the end.
Uniontown’s Luke Perry hit a jumper on the baseline to put the score up to 35-33 Erie with 4:45 to go in the fourth.
The Eagles tied the game up before Bogner stole a pass and scored as he was fouled. Bogner drained the free throw, which upped the score to 38-35 Erie.
Then, with the score at 38-37 Erie, Bogner came through once more and scored another layup with 1:16 to go in the game.
Uniontown intentionally fouled with 26 seconds left in the game. Ruark had a chance to seal the deal but he missed two free throws, which allowed Uniontown to have another offensive possession and a potential 3 to tie.
But Pasquarelli stole a pass and was intentionally fouled. Pasquarelli made a free throw to cement the final score.
Erie’s defensive intensity in the middle thanks to big Eric Dillinger and the help he got down low is what stood out, along with all of the perimeter players identifying shooters on the fly.
From an offensive standpoint, Bogner seemed to make it a point to come out and play aggressively. The guard in the waning seconds of the fourth had a chance to shoot to win the game, but Pfeifer said he was trying to take a timeout, which seemed to stall offensive ball movement.
There was no hesitation this time around.
“I feel like last game was definitely a motivator just because it’s Colgan – most teams can’t beat Colgan two years in a row, so I feel like it was,” Bogner said.
Bogner also played a role in the defense, which forced Uniontown to 15 turnovers. Erie committed 11 in the championship game.
Erie (21-1) played a home State game versus Lyndon High, the No. 9 team in Class 2A, on Monday night. The recap of that game will be in Wednesday’s edition.
“It’s amazing. We have a great team, and it’s so much fun to be a part of, and we have to keep going – this is what this is really about,” Lehman said.
Erie 9 16 5 12 — 42
Uniontown 8 8 10 12 — 38
Erie: Garrett Ruark 6, Tyler Pasquarelli 6, Dawson Lehman 8, Eric Dillinger 4, Mark Bogner 15, Tyler Duling 1, Ethan Bartholomew 2
Uniontown: L. Perry 11, D. Perry 2, Sutterby 9, Harvey 7, Dreisbach 4, Goodridge 5
3-pt Field Goals
Erie: Bogner 4, Pasquarelli
Uniontown: Harvey, Goodridge
