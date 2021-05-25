ROBERT MAGOBET
Gusty winds on the first day weren’t a factor in Day 2 Tuesday, as Chanute’s Drayton Cleaver used this to his advantage to place third at the Class 4A Boys Golf State Championships at the Mariah Hills Golf Course in Dodge City.
The junior hit 4-over-par 72 in Round 2, totaling a score of 146. Only Wellington High’s Blake Saffell (144) and Deitrek Gill (142) positioned themselves in higher positions.
“Today went pretty well,” Cleaver said. “All of my putters caught fire for most of the day. I was able to run on adrenaline. Unfortunately, it didn’t quite turn out the way I wanted to, but it’s okay.”
Cleaver ended up with a birdie on his first hole before catching some bad luck on the ninth hole. But the tenth hole resulted in a birdie.
While this isn’t where Cleaver wanted to place, he did see some bright spots that can help him for 2022.
“It definitely allows me to build some momentum coming into next year -- for sure through high school season and then a lot of moments coming into summer golf,” Cleaver said. “I was able to play well under stressful conditions.”
Chanute High head coach Bill Woodard enjoyed the moment.
“That was kind of a cool experience to play reasonably well on both days, and to make some adjustments...,” Woodard said. “...It was kind of fun for me to coach that, partly because I didn’t get to coach him a lot this year where we were playing. I was busy coaching five other guys, having to teach them what they’re supposed to do.
“...I think he played really well today. There were some times when had some adversity. ... I think one of the things Drayton does really well was he makes decisions based on what he’s given. He doesn’t take extraordinarily unusual chances...”
Next up, Drayton will play in numerous golf tournaments over the summer to prepare for 2022.
Day 1:
On the first day at State, Cleaver in the opening round carded a 3-over-par 74, which resulted in a three-way tie for second, but just two strokes under behind Wellington’s High’s Gill, who at this time was also atop the leaderboard.
The junior’s front-nine scorecard comprised seven pars and a pair of bogies, which culminated at 2-over.
“To begin today’s round was just solid overall -- nothing special,” Cleaver said.”...Today, I struggled a touch on the front nine and definitely lost some shots to the field.”
Still, on the back nine, Cleaver started off on a good note, as he piped a drive and hit a delicate little pitch to within 10 feet, making the putt for his first birdie of the day. This led to a trio of pars.
The No. 1 SEK golfer then drained two birdies, finishing at 1-over.
“...However, on my back nine I regrouped and hit the ball better off the tee, allowing for more birdie opportunities. My strategy...is to make as many birdies as I can and get a low score up quickly. Hopefully, that can mess with some of the kids’ mental games...”
Woodard said things were looking up on the first day of State.
“The first round of the 4A state tournament went well for Drayton,” Woodard said. “Although he didn’t strike the ball his best on the front nine, he was able to keep himself in scoring position and holed some good putts for par. It was much cooler than anticipated when we teed off this morning (Monday) and the wind blew 15 to 20 mph right from the start, which really affected early scoring when coupled with the cool and humid conditions...
“...He loosened up a bit and his swing freed up as well and he began attacking with his driver whenever we felt like he had the chance to take advantage of the wind. He made a couple more birdies on that side sandwiched between some into the wind bogies to finish one over on that side...”
