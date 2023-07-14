ARLINGTON, Texas - The Big 12 has extended its agreement through the 2030 season to continue to host the Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Widely considered to be one of the premier venues across the globe, AT&T Stadium has hosted the last eight Big 12 Conference title games.
This partnership continuation will see a variety of Championship enhancements introduced, including a reimagined halftime show, an increase in premium seating, a larger focus on sponsorship activation, expanded merchandise presence in the team store and throughout the venue, and much more.
“The Big 12 is thrilled to announce our Football Championship will be staying at AT&T Stadium through 2030,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “The Big 12 and AT&T Stadium both call the Metroplex home – through this extension, we will host our Football Championship at a world-class venue in our own backyard. We are grateful for the support and partnership of the Dallas Cowboys organization.”
“We have enjoyed an incredible relationship with the Big 12 Conference, and are honored to continue hosting the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium,” said Dallas Cowboys Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones. “The games, fans and atmosphere have been incredible, and we’re thrilled to continue the tradition of having the best teams in the Big 12 earn the right to play for the title in Arlington.”
The 2022 Big 12 Football Championship, held at AT&T Stadium, had the second-highest attendance of all conference title games with 69,335 spectators as No. 10 K-State defeated No. 3 TCU, 31-28 in OT. Additionally, the 2022 Football Championship game delivered 9.4M viewers on ABC, the most watched Big 12 Championship since 2018. Ratings were up 15% from 2021, peaking at 12.7M viewers, the most of any conference championship across all networks.
Off the field, the 2022 Big 12 Football Championship debuted a variety of new in-game entertainment, broadcast and marketing enhancements, Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum singer, songwriter and actress Ashanti performed the National Anthem. Unified World Welterweight Boxing Champion Errol Spence Jr. led the ceremonial coin toss while media personality Rachel DeMita served as the in-game host. Additionally, DJ Poizon Ivy provided in-game music. The Big 12 also partnered with streetwear fashion brand A Bathing Ape (BAPE) to introduce on-field co-branded Big 12 x BAPE marks.
AT&T Stadium opened in 2009 and hosted both the 2009 and 2010 Big 12 Championship games. After a six-year absence, the contest was reinstated in 2017. Tickets to the 2023 Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship will go on sale on August 12.
