AT&T Stadium - 2023 Big 12 Football Championship
Big 12 Conference

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Big 12 has extended its agreement through the 2030 season to continue to host the Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Widely considered to be one of the premier venues across the globe, AT&T Stadium has hosted the last eight Big 12 Conference title games.

 

