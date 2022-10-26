Humboldt Volleyball vs. Neodesha 10.4.22 - Karley Wools tip

Humboldt senior hitter Karley Wools (22) tips the ball over the net while junior Kenisyn Hottenstein (23) looks on during a senior night match against Neodesha on Oct. 4.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

EUREKA — The Humboldt Cubs rounded out a 31-6 record on the season after bowing out of the KSHSAA Class 3A Sub-State Volleyball Championships on Saturday. After defeating the Burlington Wildcats, the Cubs were bested by the Eureka Tornadoes.

“I am proud of how the girls worked all season. We are a young team and ready to see what we can do next season,” Humboldt head coach Terry Meadows said.

