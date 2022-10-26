EUREKA — The Humboldt Cubs rounded out a 31-6 record on the season after bowing out of the KSHSAA Class 3A Sub-State Volleyball Championships on Saturday. After defeating the Burlington Wildcats, the Cubs were bested by the Eureka Tornadoes.
“I am proud of how the girls worked all season. We are a young team and ready to see what we can do next season,” Humboldt head coach Terry Meadows said.
The Cubs earned the second seed for the postseason tournament, opening the day with a 2-1 (20-25, 25-19, 25-19) win over the seventh seed from Burlington.
Sophomore Shelby Shaughnessy led the Cubs in this one, posting eight kills and 23 digs, while senior Karley Wools had seven kills and 26 digs to go along with three kills and 10 digs from junior Kenisyn Hottenstein.
Hottensteing added nine assists, while sophomore Natalie Wells added eight and a pair of aces.
The semifinals match paired the Cubs with Tri-Valley League foe Eureka. The Tornadoes earned the third seed in the bracket, knocking off the Prairie View Buffaloes in three sets.
The Tornadoes edged out a pair of sets, taking the match 2-0 (25-18, 25-13).
Shaugnessy and Wools nearly had the only successful attacks in this match, going for seven and five kills.
The Cubs had a rough time on the attack, posting just 36 total kills across the five sets, accruing a measly hitting percentage of .017.
After defeating Humboldt, Eureka went on to take down the first-seed Neodesha Bluestreaks in the finals to earn a spot at the state tournament this weekend in Hutchinson.
