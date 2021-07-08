HUMBOLDT — Superb pitching by one of the better junior American Legion baseball teams in Kansas culminated in a Chanute setback in two games at the Humboldt Sports Complex on Wednesday evening.
Chanute Post 170 A suffered two losses to the Iola Indians, a team that is now 20-5 on the season. Chanute’s record dropped to 8-4 on the year.
In Game 1, Chanute lost 3-1.
The only run scored by Chanute didn’t transpire until the top of the seventh when shortstop Cohwen Wheeler ripped an RBI single.
Chanute head coach Jeremy Wheeler took notice of Iola All-State pitcher Trevor Church’s effectiveness on the bump.
“They threw the ball well tonight, they did,” Wheeler said. “They had a couple more runs than we did between the two games … we got overpowered a little at the plate tonight and didn’t quite have the approach that I was hoping we would have. That’s what I feel like it comes down to, the approach.”
Iola got to work in the bottom of the second frame as Church singled to score Jarrett Herrmann.
Aside from the Wheeler RBI, the Church fastball shut the door on Chanute to end the game.
Iola mustered up eight hits.
“(Church) threw really well — he was the difference in the first game,” Iola head coach Bob Johnson said. “We really didn’t hit the ball — neither team hit the ball. (We) played good defense. And I always tell the kids, ‘You throw strikes and play good defense, you’ll win almost every game.’”
Game 2
Iola kept Chanute off the scoreboard in the second game, winning 3-0.
Chanute was held to one hit, a single by catcher Bryan Jackett.
Chanute starting pitcher Nathan Meisch produced two strikeouts, no walks and two earned runs on a six-hit, 4-inning performance.
Iola’s pitching, once more, was too much as Iola’s All-League performer Trey Sommer put up seven strikeouts over five frames.
“For the most part this year, I’m not going to say that our pitching has been as good as it was tonight, but it seems like we always have good pitching,” Johnson said.
The game’s only scores were from a first baseman Brandon McKarnin RBI single in the bottom of the first, a McKarnin RBI off of a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the fourth and an error that scored another Iola run in the same inning.
Herrmann orchestrated a two-hit day, and third baseman Holden Barker notched a triple.
Wheeler put things into perspective for the sluggish Chanute play, which included not being able to play some of Chanute’s best players in a single A game due to age. Caden Schwegman, Blake Atwood and Tevyn James are all 18, so this was a normal game they missed.
“Just be ready to hit, and we had a couple holiday weekends and then we had a couple cancels – that’s what I was telling the guys out there,” Wheeler said. “I tried to do a couple practices. Everybody had family stuff going on and I don’t blame them for that. That’s what kind of sucks. We had a rainout with Burlington and then Pittsburg had only seven players, and they can’t play with seven players. We were rusty, to say the least, when it comes to the play.”
Chanute (8-4), today, will play on the road in Garnett at 6 and 8 pm.
