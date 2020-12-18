The Chanute and Labette County basketball games were postponed Friday morning because of – what else? – COVID-19.
Labette County posted on Twitter Friday, “Due to a positive case and contact tracing within our boys team our games tonight against Chanute is postponed until after the new year.”
In a year in which the coronavirus has canceled and postponed sports off and on since March, Chanute head girls basketball coach Dustin Fox has been continually mentally preparing his team for the possibility that games would be postponed and canceled. So when it became official that there would be no basketball games Friday, Fox said he wasn’t surprised by his team’s reaction.
“It’s something that they wanted to know what, but other than that, it’s something we have talked about as a possibility, and we’re going to make the best of it,” Fox said. “We’ve talked a lot about not getting hung up on any of that sort of news and just keep moving forward. And so, that’s kind of where they were at. They were like, ‘What’s next? When do we have practice again?’ and we’re going to get back after it.”
Chanute senior guard Brianna Waggoner said she was caught off guard, though.
“I was shocked, but I was also glad that we found out before we played them, or else our team would have to be quarantined as well,” Waggoner said. “Fox is going to open the gym a couple of days over break so I’ll try to get in and practice, and I also have a goal at my house so I’ll shoot some when I’m at home.”
As Waggoner alluded to, Fox said his team will be off today, before bringing the team back in on Monday and Tuesday for some shooting. After that, it will be the last official days for the basketball team to practice until Jan. 4 per KSHSAA rules, as the winter holiday break looms. Still, Fox suggests his team practices unofficially whenever and wherever they can.
A postponing of games seemingly is bad timing. Both teams are fresh off of wins over Fort Scott on Tuesday, improving both records to 3-1 on the year. But with COVID-19 altering schedules left and right, it is more likely than not that local teams will be impacted again.
With the games against Pittsburg that were originally set for Jan. 4 having been rescheduled – KSHSAA has directed teams to not practice until Jan. 4 – Jan. 8 versus Coffeyville will be the next games for both Chanute teams.
