Donny Hebert drifts the Cold Blooded truck during the Best Trick event during the All Star Monster Truck Tour stop at Humboldt Speedway on Friday.

Mitch Tulachka stalls the Get 'Er Done truck on its front bumper in the Best Trick event during the All Star Monster Truck Tour stop at Humboldt Speedway on Friday.

HUMBOLDT—Motorsport fans made their way to Humboldt Speedway on Friday and Saturday for a stop on the All Star Monster Truck Tour. The Cold Blooded truck claimed the overall victory on Friday, and the Get ‘Er Done truck found the top of the podium on Saturday.

“Overall, we were very happy with the performance of all of our competitors,” All Star Monster Trucks President and event promoter Bryan Wagner said. “With every event, there's always little hiccups and little problems, but our staff and our drivers were well prepared, and we were able to handle the situation accordingly. The event was a success in our minds.”

Stand-in driver Austin Minton drifts the Twisted Addiction truck in the Best Trick event during the All Star Monster Truck Tour stop at Humboldt Speedway on Friday.
Mikayla Tulachka drifts the Miss Get 'Er Done truck in the Best Trick event during the All Star Monster Truck Tour stop at Humboldt Speedway on Friday.

