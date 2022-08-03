HUMBOLDT—Motorsport fans made their way to Humboldt Speedway on Friday and Saturday for a stop on the All Star Monster Truck Tour. The Cold Blooded truck claimed the overall victory on Friday, and the Get ‘Er Done truck found the top of the podium on Saturday.
“Overall, we were very happy with the performance of all of our competitors,” All Star Monster Trucks President and event promoter Bryan Wagner said. “With every event, there's always little hiccups and little problems, but our staff and our drivers were well prepared, and we were able to handle the situation accordingly. The event was a success in our minds.”
Those in attendance were treated to rides in the Identity Thief truck and TrackParty festivities, before the three-event main show kicked off. The overall champion of the night is based on drivers’ performance in Best Trick, Racing and Freestyle.
Cold Blooded, driven by Donny Hebert, pushed the Best Trick event to a cheer-off from the crowd, claiming his first All Star win in the event. Hebert would cruise to an overall victory after smoking the competition in the race.
Mixed between the three events were the Quad Warriors four-wheeler team races. Two drivers from Kansas were faced-off with a trio of Californians. The teams traded pairs of heat wins in the best-of-five series, before a controversial fifth heat win from team California forced a change in the stakes.
While the teams were originally battling for $5,000, All Star event staff upped the ante to $10,000 winner-take-all final race to include all five riders. While California led most of the first four laps, a spin-out from the Cali team captain handed team Kansas the victory.
With its driver back home due to work obligations, the Twisted Addiction truck had a guest driver in recently retired driver and Kansas native Austin Minton.
“He's always done a phenomenal job, so we were able to market it as a surprise,” Wagner said. “He was having a hard time driving the truck, but he did really well overall. He's driven Monster Trucks all across the United States and Canada, has won multiple championships and had just recently retired, so we called him up.”
The mood was slightly different on Saturday, with no competitor truly standing out, at least in a good way.
“Again, the only thing bigger than the Monster Trucks are the drivers’ egos behind the wheel, and they absolutely want to win the competitions,” Wagner said, repeating his sentiment from before the event.
“In fact, there was a disqualification in the Saturday show in Racing that involved the Cold Blooded truck,” Wagner continued. “He did not follow the rules of our racing course and our officials had to make a judgmental call that he did not necessarily agree with, and he did have an animated conversation with our officials.”
Hebert would go on to push Cold Blooded to its limit, winning the Freestyle event with a crowd-energizing trick. After forcing the truck into a roll on its right side, Hebert pulled Cold Blooded back onto all fours as the crowd erupted.
Mitch Tulachka drove the Get ‘Er Done truck to the overall victory on Saturday.
Friday’s show saw a few slight technical difficulties with the Remote Interlock Interruptor (RII), a proprietary safety device used by the tour. Due to some radio interference, the heats in the Racing event were slightly postponed.
“In the case of any sort of crash or safety situation, we can basically remotely interrupt the ignition of the truck with the RII,” Wagner said. “It is extremely rare, but every now and then, another radio frequency comes across the same channel as the trucks and causes the trucks to shut off without us pressing the button because it's getting interference.”
Because the All Star Monster Truck Tour only awards a winter points champion, full results from Friday and Saturday’s events are unavailable.
