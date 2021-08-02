ROBERT MAGOBET
Following last year’s girls golf season, Chanute Blue Comets head coach Trevor Ewert preached practicing early and consistently to the team’s three then-juniors.
Those juniors — Megan Kueser, Janessa Varndell and Katelyn Caldwell — started last season rusty, but still helped Chanute earn back-to-back Regional championships for the first time in school history. In state golf, Kueser placed 35th, Varndell was 45th and Caldwell positioned 56th.
Heading into the 2021 fall season, Kueser, Varndell and Caldwell are now seniors and Ewert said he understands the value of practice and repetition for the benefit of the new season.
“I really just talked to them about, ‘Hey, you guys are the leaders now and a part of leadership is getting out and making sure you are playing and making sure you are getting out there on your own so that we don’t have to knock off as much rust, especially for our leadership,’” Ewert said. “I challenge them to get out there and play together. Continue practice on their own in the off-season. Really that was the focus heading into the offseason for the girls.”
Later this week, Ewert starts summer golf training based on what the golfers have done over the summer. The first step is a voluntary junior golf camp. Ewert said there are a handful of experienced golfers ready for the camp. But in the spring, Chanute hosted an activity fair where a good number of kids indicated they were interested in playing golf.
Kueser will be the program’s No. 1 golfer. Varndell and Caldwell will also be expected to continue the high standard of Chanute golf.
Sophomores Emma Waltermire and Mia Wright will be golfers to look out for next year, too.
Ewert said he can’t wait until the season tees off.
“I’m very excited. The course looks in great shape. I was just out there (Monday), (and) we’re going to have some great conditions I think,” Ewert said. “Everybody that signed up in the spring is still going to be coming out in the fall. But if we have as large of a group that signed up of these underclassmen coming in, that bodes really well.
“Being back-to-back Regional champions is a huge accomplishment. I would love to see us defend our title for sure. It’s already been the first time in our program’s history that we’ve gone back-to-back. It would be great to extend. We’re going to have to put in a lot of hard work and drive.”
The first day of official practice for girls golf is Aug. 16.
