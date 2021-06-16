ROBERT MAGOBET
The force of Blake Atwood on the mound and some timely hitting overpowered Central Heights in an American Legion baseball game Tuesday evening at Paul Lindblad Stadium.
Chanute Post 170 A won handily 10-2 in the first game of a doubleheader. Starting pitcher Atwood picked up the win, striking out eight, walking four, and tallying 5 scoreless innings in a complete, 6-inning game. The umpire called the game in the sixth due to a time limit. The left-handed pitcher’s fastball was consistent, while throwing some off-speed pitches when necessary.
“It was everything we could ask for. He came out and threw the entire game, threw strikes and didn’t allow a lot of baserunners,” head coach Jeremy Wheeler said. “Had one little inning where they scored two, but other than that, I don’t know what a coach could ask out of a kid other than that right there.”
At the plate, Chanute racked up a total of 10 hits to Central Heights’ four. Atwood had an RBI double, an RBI single and a stolen base; centerfielder Ty Leedy produced a single, double and a stolen base; left fielder Nate Meisch registered two singles, a stolen base and an RBI; shortstop Cohwen Wheeler put up a single and two ribbies; catcher Bryan Jackett and right fielder Quinten Gregory both had singles; and Tevyn James had a stolen base.
Atwood produced the game’s first run by smoking a high double to the opposite field, which scored Meisch in the bottom of the first. A wild pitch by Central Heights starting pitcher Treyton Smith scored Atwood to make the score 2-0 Chanute.
Two innings later in the bottom of the third, Atwood scorched a single and once again brought home Meisch. Atwood again scored on a wild pitch to improve the score to 4-0. Wheeler then singled up the middle and scored Leedy and second baseman Dax Axleson, and the rout was on.
Central Heights finally responded in the fourth when Max Cannady scored on a 4-6-3 double-play by Chanute. Caden Newell of Central Heights went on to single and bring home Nick Schultze to make the score 6-2.
Other scoring plays for Chanute were Ty Leedy stealing home in the fifth, a Harding bunt that turned into an error to first that scored Gregory and James in the bottom of the sixth, and a Jackett groundout that tallied another run thanks to Harding’s base running.
Central Heights had a hard time putting innings away – a trend the team so far this season. Central Heights head coach Todd Burroughs thought the loss came mostly at the plate.
“I’d say your lefty (Atwood) pitched an awful nice game. (He) was always around the strike zone and did a real nice job there on the mound. We just didn’t hit,” Burroughs said. “We played clean defense. We just didn’t play very well.”
Cannady, a Central Heights High School All-Flint-Hills League Honorable Mention, reached on an error and had a double. Smith on the mound for Central Heights struck out three and walked two, but had four wild pitches in the contest.
Game 2
Chanute improved to a perfect 6-0 on the year after a 6-4 win over Central Heights in 5 innings of action.
Harding racked up a double; Jackett had a two-run double; Leedy put up two singles; Atwood produced a two-run single; Axleson had a double; James tallied an RBI double; and Royce Chaney managed a single.
Starting pitcher Axleson picked up the win, throwing 4 2/3 innings.
“Very proud of that young man, came out executing pitching, hitting his spots and getting outs like we need,” assistant coach Hunter Friederich said. “He will see the mound more as the season goes on. Our hitting didn’t come around until about the third and fourth inning for the second game.”
Wheeler relieved Axleson and got the save.
“We had some trouble hitting in the second game starting out, but then came back on a hitting rally by Tevyn James in the fourth to start it up,” Friederich said.
Chanute Post 170 A (6-0) played Pittsburg Wednesday evening, and will again host Central Heights Monday at 6 and 8 pm.
