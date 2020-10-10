ROBERT MAGOBET
It was almost deja vu for the Chanute Blue Comets at the Chanute Community Sports Complex on Friday night.
Last week versus Independence, Kaiden Seamster came in at quarterback for Kam Koester after the second-string starter went down with a separated shoulder in the second quarter. Seamster led the way with six total touchdowns and a 53-14 domination over Indy. This time versus Fort Scott, it was Seamster who went down with a concussion after a vicious hit to the helmet in the second quarter with less than three minutes to go.
Garrett Almond, who usually plays receiver and wildcat quarterback, had to replace Seamster. CHS head coach Clete Frazell said there is no timetable for his return. But Almond did well enough to give the Blue Comets a shot, running a shotgun with two and three receivers on either side only to throw some screen passes, take some shots down the field, or run the ball on either side.
“The biggest thing it does is it takes away our best receiver (Almond) when we put him in at quarterback, but the bottom line is having a player like Garrett is nice because he’s a senior. He knows our offense inside and out. And basically we can call a play that we want with Garrett in there because he’s been around and he knows what we are trying to do. It didn’t change a whole lot for us. We still did all the same things we were going to do with Kaiden. It just took our most dangerous threat off the field in the passing game as well.”
As a passer, Almond was two for six for 19 yards and scored a rushing TD, but ran it seven times for 50 yards. Ryker Donovan rushed eight times for 65 yards. Seamster in his time ran three times for 24 yards. Ty Leedy rushed five times for 14 yards and caught the ball two times for 28 yards.
With 4:52 left in the fourth on the 22 and the score 20-14 Fort Scott, Almond had a chance to take his team down the field and take the lead. But after a play starting in a shotgun with two receivers on each side, he threw a deep ball about 30 yards down the field intended for Rawley Chard, when Fort Scott’s cornerback Donald Harper intercepted the ball.
Fort Scott ran the ball to run the clock out and give the game its final score: 20-14.
But for all intents and purposes, Almond, who played some quarterback when he was younger, gave the Blue Comets a really good shot to win.
Injuries were a theme early on for Chanute, though. Offensive lineman Kolten Lacrone went down on Chanute’s second offensive possession with about 9:05 left in the second. Lacrone appeared to injure his ankle, and didn’t return to the game.
The ensuing possession was when Fort Scott scored its first points. Tigers running back Jamar Franks ran the ball 73 yards. Then on the following play, he ran it in for 3 yards, but fumbled in the end zone before a Tiger recovered it for a TD with 7:10 left in the second quarter. The 2-point conversion failed.
On the next drive for Chanute, Seamster suffered a concussion, and Chanute’s first drive with Almond stalled.
Fort Scott on its next drive took the ball within the 20 in a hurry-up offense, but in an effort to snap the ball quickly, the football was muffed, rolling around, which took a few extra seconds. But by this time, the clock expired at halftime. Fort Scott head coach Bo Graham argued the situation with the referees, but the half was over.
Chanute’s Ty Leedy was able to score an 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown right out the gate in the third quarter. After Chanute kicker Tyson Lucas executed the PAT, the score was 7-6 Chanute with 11:48 left in the third.
A pass interference call on the next drive for Fort Scott advanced the ball to the 16, which led to a 1-yard TD by Fort Scott’s Jordan Johnson with 8:03 left in the third.
Three offensive possessions later, Almond scrambled in for a 5-yard TD thanks to his offensive line pushing him in with 11:54 left in the game. That tied the ballgame at 14, after a Lucas PAT.
The very next possession for Fort Scott, quarterback Malachi Vann ran it in for a 2-yard TD with 10:33 left in the fourth, which was all the Tigers needed to win the game.
Fort Scott’s Franks ran the ball 12 times for 111 yards and Johnson rushed 21 times for 77 yards. Vann had 14 rushes for 74 yards. Receiver Nick Emerson caught the ball five times for 130 yards.
“I felt like we played physical for four quarters,” Graham said. “We were able to run the ball, sustain drives. We took our shots down the field when we needed it. Chanute was a heck of an opponent. I know they got a bunch of injuries. We had one of our starters get pulled off the bus today from COVID. We’re all facing a lot of stuff. It’s a hard fought-game that we’re glad to win.”
Not on the field for Fort Scott was All-SEK cornerback Will Wunderly.
Chanute (2-2) will next play Coffeyville next Friday on the road.
