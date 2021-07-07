ROBERT MAGOBET
In a delayed season full of changes played in the spring instead of the fall due to COVID-19, the Neosho County men’s soccer program still had its fifth straight winning season.
The Panthers ended the season at 6-5 and hosted a Region VI playoff game at the Chanute Community Sports Complex on May 19.
One notable change was Neosho County’s Elliot Chadderton as the first-year Panthers head coach. All things considered, he felt his team eventually pulled through.
“As we all know, it’s been a tough year, and the players have been excellent through the adversity and have come out the other side much stronger student-athletes,” Chadderton said.
The Panthers managed a sizzling start with four wins in their first five matches. During this stretch, they beat Kansas City Kansas, the No. 3 KJCCC Division I East team, 2-0 on April 5.
Two goals were scored by Neosho County striker Alessandro Garcia in this contest, with the first goal at the 18-minute mark and the second at 64 minutes.
The last two wins in the five-game span included a 2-0 victory on April 10 over Barton, the No. 2 team in KJCCC Division I West. The two Neosho County goal scorers were midfielder Guilherme Oliveira and left-wing Kevin Monge, who was assisted by midfielder Sam Edwards. Oliveira scored at 57 minutes and Monge at 67 minutes.
The Panthers put a string of wins together versus some formidable opponents, and Chadderton knew what needed to be done to get to this point — individuals playing out of their mind, but within a concept of a team.
“Soccer is a team sport and I am not only grateful for the players that picked up personal accolades, but the rest also,” Chadderton said. “The work every player put in throughout the semester was immense.”
That approach translated into some memorable wins, including a 2-1 overtime win over Coffeyville on May 3. Neosho County defender Dimitry Tchantcheu scored a goal at the 68-minute mark before midfielder Nathan Bouard booted in a goal at the 108-minute mark to eventually secure the win.
Edwards said this was the highlight of the season.
“My favorite moment was when we beat Coffeyville in overtime at home in the dying seconds of the game, which was such a brilliant achievement for myself and the team,” Edwards said.
“I feel like our team really worked hard together throughout the whole season and we had a special team bond on and off the field.”
That team bond led to a regular season that ended on a good note. The Panthers on May 12 beat the Johnson County Cavaliers by a score of 2-0, which granted Neosho County the rights to host the first round of Region VI playoffs.
The Panthers fell short to Dodge City 4-1 in the playoff game on May 19.
Additionally, a competitive year from start until end produced six players earning All-KJCCC nods. Garcia, Oliveira, Bouard, and Tchantcheu all made it as first-team All-Conference selections. Edwards is a second-teamer, while goalkeeper Bruno Perini is an Honorable Mention.
Next year, at least four sophomores will move on, committing to other schools to play soccer or to prepare for the working world.
Meanwhile, the men’s soccer program has 18 commits for its coming class. And Chadderton couldn’t be more thrilled.
“We are very excited for the upcoming season and hope that we can continue to work and build off the building blocks created in the last semester,” Chadderton said. “I’m extremely excited for August 1 to get the players back and plan for the season.”
