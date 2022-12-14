Purchase and view more photos from this event by clicking here.
ERIE — On the tail end of a back-and-forth game that saw 11 lead changes, the Erie Red Devils utilized hot shooting from deep to edge out the Oswego Indians by a score of 49-40 here Tuesday.
Things were tied after eight minutes, and Oswego held a one point lead at the intermission after leading by five in the second quarter. A deadlocked 9-9 third quarter left the Indians ahead entering the final frame, before Erie went 4-of-5 from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.
“You gotta trust the process of the game and the structure that we have. Once the boys started to understand what we were expecting, we started to pull away,” Erie head coach Wes Leach said.
The difference late was shot selection — Erie was getting wide open looks, while Oswego was settling for anything and everything.
“We got a little impatient, took a few shots we shouldn’t have and a couple turnovers really made the difference late,” Oswego head coach Steve McBrien said.
Discussions between the Red Devils looked chippy early in the final frame, but success in the shooting game pushed that away, as the squad shot 51.3 percent from the field on the night.
“We started moving our feet, got a little less contact and we got in position. That alleviated the chippiness,” Leach said.
One of those fourth quarter threes came off the hands of sophomore Eli Montee. The guard lobbed a pass inside to junior forward Daniel Choi, but found the basket instead.
“Some crazy things happen in the game of basketball. That’s one shot-slash-pass he will never forget,” Leach said. “Those things are fun and funny, and it kinda loosened the guys up.”
Montee finished with six points and three assists.
Oswego’s main gameplan on the night was the containment of Erie’s junior forward Ethan Dillinger.
“Our guys really crashed the boards hard tonight. When they have a 6-foot-8 kid, all you can really do is try to block him out, and our guys did a good job overall. That gave us chances in this game,” McBrien said.
Even still, Dillinger posted 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and a pair of blocks.
“I thought he played pretty solid. I thought he rebounded and shared the ball well, and I thought he played hard,” Leach said. “Now we just have to fine tune a few things and we’ll be off.”
Senior guard Logan Ewan had nine points while sophomore guard Reid Duff had nine points, six rebounds and a block. Choi had three points to go with four rebounds and senior guard Juan Hernandez added two steals to his two points.
Oswego’s scoring was more evenly spread among the squad, as senior Colton Goddard and sophomore Josh Hutchison had 11 points each while seniors Jake Hutchison and Jon Frisbie and sophomore Tanner O’Neal had six points each.
“That’s what we’ve been shooting for. If we can keep that scoring diversity up, we will have a good shot at winning some games,” McBrien said.
The win moves the Red Devils to 3-2 on the young season, while the Indians slide to 0-3.
Up Next
Both squads are back on the hardwood this Friday before the winter break.
Oswego welcomes Dexter to town for the home opener this Friday, before kicking off Three Rivers League play in January.
“The league is there,” McBrien said. “We were there until the end (tonight and against Madison last week), so I think that gives a really good catapult into league play next semester.”
The Red Devils are back on the road Friday, taking on the Uniontown Eagles to round out non-Tri Valley League play.
“We’re gonna have a lot of close games, there’s no doubt about that. It’s gonna be a hard-fought win in every game we play in our league,” Leach said. “We gotta stay patient, stay bought in and execute.”
Box Score
Oswego 13 9 9 9 — 40
Erie 13 8 9 19 — 49
Scoring
Oswego: Josh Hutchison 11, Colton Goddard 11, Jake Hutchison 6, Jon Frisbie 6, Tanner O’Neal 6
Erie: Ethan Dillinger 20, Reid Duff 9, Logan Ewan 9, Eli Montee 6, Daniel Choi 3, Juan Hernandez 2
