Erie MBB vs Oswego 12.13.22 - Ethan Dillinger

Erie junior forward Ethan Dillinger (1) drives the lane with an Oswego defender at the hip during the Red Devils' 49-40 win over the Indians on Friday.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

Purchase and view more photos from this event by clicking here.

ERIE — On the tail end of a back-and-forth game that saw 11 lead changes, the Erie Red Devils utilized hot shooting from deep to edge out the Oswego Indians by a score of 49-40 here Tuesday.

Erie MBB vs Oswego 12.13.22 - Reid Duff

Erie sophomore guard Reid Duff (5) launches a three during Friday's 49-40 win over the Oswego Indians.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments