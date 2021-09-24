JARED McMASTERS
Sports Editor
After finding the back of the net once in its last five matches, the Neosho County Panthers reminded fans and opponents about its scoring prowess on Wednesday night.
The Panthers took down the Johnson County Cavaliers in overtime, 5-4, in a shootout win at home after going down to 10 men when Andres Ruiz picked up his second yellow card about 17 minutes into the second half.
“I think it’s a sign of a good team,” Panthers Head Coach Elliot Chadderton said. “Yes, we got ourselves in a bad position. But we managed to come through the other side, be positive and get a result.”
At the time of the penalty, the Panthers held a commanding 4-1 lead over the Cavaliers behind an opening goal from Umberto Sfregola and a hat trick from Leonardo Menzen.
Chadderton credited his team’s new attacking scheme of sending the attacking midfielders on more dynamic runs and pressing with his defensive mids as the reason for the squad’s renewed scoring.
“The hardest part is to find that first one,” Chadderton said. “As soon as that first one went in, I knew we were going to score today and get the goals.”
But those runs proved to be Neosho County’s kryptonite after Ruiz was sent off.
Even after Chadderton subbed in an extra defender, the Panthers continued to push the ball forward more than their coach would’ve preferred.
The Cavaliers capitalized on their advantage and rattled off three goals in the final 20 minutes of regulation to send the match to extra time.
Midway through the first overtime period, Neosho County’s Max Russell sprinted up the field and got his head on a long clearance to guide the game-winner past Johnson County’s goalkeeper a fraction of a second before the two collided.
“That just comes down to pure bravery to put himself in that position,” Chadderton said.
Up Next
The Panthers will head to Cowley (7-0, 3-0 KJCCC) for their third away match in the last four games.
Neosho County improved to 3-2-3 overall and 1-2-2 in the KJCCC for the season.
“For the team, this is going to give us loads of confidence moving forward,” Chadderton said. “We needed that.”
