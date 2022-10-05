INDEPENDENCE — At the third and final Southeast Kansas League girl’s golf tournament of the year, the Chanute Blue Comets claimed the runner-up spot in the final league standings behind Independence. Thanks to their play in Independence, Oswego and at home, three Blue Comets were named first team All-SEK.

“I am so proud of how these girls have worked this year to this point,” Chanute head coach Trevor Ewert said of his young squad. “We set a solid foundation for the next few years in this program, and have had some resilience that is beyond their years and experience this year.”

