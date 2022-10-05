INDEPENDENCE — At the third and final Southeast Kansas League girl’s golf tournament of the year, the Chanute Blue Comets claimed the runner-up spot in the final league standings behind Independence. Thanks to their play in Independence, Oswego and at home, three Blue Comets were named first team All-SEK.
“I am so proud of how these girls have worked this year to this point,” Chanute head coach Trevor Ewert said of his young squad. “We set a solid foundation for the next few years in this program, and have had some resilience that is beyond their years and experience this year.”
The final regular season tournament of the year saw the Blue Comets challenged by the dry, hilly, and quite hazardous Independence Country Club.
“Independence is a challenging course. As such, a lot of teams want to play it as a tune up for postseason play,” Ewert said, noting the larger field. “We spent time scouting the course by going over it virtually with the girls over the past two weeks.”
Even with the prep, there were some struggles. Ewert noted that hazards and out of bounds were difficult to avoid, but the six golfers responded well and took note of how to fix these struggles before the regional tournament next week.
Chanute finished fifth as a team in the tournament, with the four scoring golfers finishing in the top half of the individual results. This finish was enough to grab a few SEK league honors to make the day a little sweeter.
“For a very young team of two juniors and four freshmen to put in a second place team finish is outstanding,” Ewert said.
The runner-up finish was anchored by the three golfers who were named to the All-SEK First Team. Junior Emma Waltermire and freshmen Rainey Carter and Delaney Hastings finished top-10 in the league across the tournaments in Oswego, Chanute and finally Independence.
“Rainey has shown great dedication to the game this fall, working on her game and playing on her own over weekends to try to improve. Delaney has worked through adversity in numerous tournaments this year and just been super steady,” Ewert said. “Emma has shown the leadership and steadiness I expect from my lone returning varsity player from last year. I have leaned on her a bit to step up as a leader for this team, and she has done so in spades.
“I am also extremely impressed with the improvement I have seen from our other three varsity players as well,” Ewert continued. “I think our program is in a pretty good spot as we look to the postseason and the years to follow.”
Up Next
Ewert and the Blue Comets have high hopes for a team berth in the state tournament when they return to the Independence Country Club on Monday for the KSHSAA Regional Tournament.
“We now have a good plan of attack for practice this week to get us where we need to be for next week's regional tournament at Independence,” Ewert said.
Results
20. Delaney Hastings - 53 53 (106)
21. Rainey Carter - 56 51 (107)
24. Emma Waltermire - 55 54 (109)
27. Maddie Kepley - 55 59 (114)
36. Layla Reinecke - 61 60 (121)
51. Ella Gahagan - 74 69 (143)
Team Scores: Saint Mary’s-Colgan 371, Independence 387, Caney Valley 398, Pittsburg 415, Chanute 436, Augusta 438, Labette County 448, Girard 521, Fort Scott 357 (3), Parsons 138 (1)
Final League Standings: Independence 997, Chanute 1051, Pittsburg 1057, Labette County 1129, Fort Scott 665 (DNF), Parsons (DNF)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.