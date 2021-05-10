Hungate signs

Hungate signs

 Courtesy

Neosho County Community College pitcher Nathan Hungate inked pen to paper to play at the next level.

Hungate has signed with Ottawa University, a school in the KCAC. As a pitcher this year, he recorded 12 strikeouts and has a save in 13 1/3 innings of action. Hungate said NCCC head coach Steve Murry was right on cue.

“It’s awesome. Coach told me we would compete and would get me on the next level – exactly what we did, so hard work and everything paid off,” Hungate said.

The one-time Wichita first-team All-City pitcher said he went to visit Ottawa three weeks ago, experiencing the campus and getting to know Ottawa head coach Gabe Grinder. Hungate was drawn to Grinder’s plan.

Still, the skills he needed as a pitcher to get better in an effort to compete on the NAIA level is commanding his off-speed pitches and all other pitches, fixing the mental side of baseball, and sharpening his overall skill set.

“(NCCC staff) taught me a lot. They taught me how to become a better man – how to go about life outside of baseball,” Hungate said.

Hungate would like to someday compete for a National title, and plans to major in finance. But for right now, he will look to contribute to NCCC for the playoffs this weekend.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments