PAOLA – Chanute High School baseball ended its season Tuesday after losing 6-2 to Wamego in the Class 4A Regional Quarterfinal.
Designated hitter Aaron Robertson went 2 for 3; pitcher Parker Manly hit 2 for 2; first baseman Larson Koester, pitcher and shortstop Kam Koester, and third baseman Braxton Peter were all 1 for 3; and center fielder Ty Leedy was 1 for 3 with a ribbie.
Kam Koester started on the mound, pitching two strikeouts, allowing no walks and giving up no earned runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings. Manly relieved and went 3 2/3 innings, striking out three, walking two and allowing no earned runs and one hit.
“Sometimes the ball doesn’t necessarily bounce your way. We made a few mistakes early on that allowed them to take an early lead,” CHS head coach Kurt Sizemore said. “We had a couple of innings where we ended up having a couple of mistakes on the bases that might have cut some big innings that we had. Got to give them credit. Their pitcher (Ryan Erickson) did a great job of throwing strikes and keeping us off-balance. I feel that was one we probably should have been able to take care of.”
Erickson, who will play football at Ottawa next year, began the game with a scoreless top of the first, including two groundouts and a fly out. Wamego (10-6) responded in the bottom half with two runs on a hit and an error, including a Dawson Tajchman single on a ground ball to right field, which scored Aaron Matthews on the throw home.
Erickson pitched another scoreless inning in the second, which led to Wamego getting out to a 5-0 lead in the bottom half of the inning. It was Erickson who singled on a line drive to center, scoring Matthews.
Erickson then executed his third straight scoreless inning, and Wamego extended its lead to 6-0 following a Hayden Nutsch sac fly to right field, bringing home Hayden Oviatt.
Chanute’s first run didn’t come until the fourth inning when Leedy singled on a line drive to right field, scoring Manly, while the final run happened in the top of the fifth, when Caden Schwegman grounded out to Erickson, bringing Larson Koester across the plate for the game’s final score of 6-2.
Erickson (5-0) pitched five scoreless innings and had six strikeouts, two walks, and allowed one earned run and eight hits in 7 innings.
“I thought getting ahead early was huge for us. Scoring some runs in the first inning and then we had a first couple of innings we did really well — got guys on and got them in, that helped our lead and I think that gave us confidence on defense,” said first-year Wamego coach Weston Moody. “And our pitching was critical as well. He’s been that way all season long. That’s our No. 1 guy. He’s around the zone and he’s a competitor and he did exactly what he’s done all year.”
While the end of the high school baseball campaign was a bit too early for CHS, there were bright spots. Sizemore was just glad that the season took place since the 2020 one was cancelled due to COVID-19.
“It’s never easy when you end the year on a loss,” Sizemore said. “Unfortunately, almost every team has to do that, but we were led by a core group of five great seniors with high character and great leadership the entire season. We’re talking about a group that really had opportunities cut away from them, not having a season last year, and they responded incredibly this year to be able to be part of a League championship. That’s only the fourth time in CHS history that we’ve been the League champions. That’s a huge stepping stone in the right direction.
“I thank everybody that supported our program this year. Our opportunities to play and enjoy spring baseball are magnified so much (because of our) turf opportunities and our community investments. So thankful and pleased for that. So proud of these guys. They’re high-character kids that are absolutely the kind of kids you want to coach day in and day out.”
With the season wrapped up, Chanute (12-9) will lose five seniors. But there is an abundance of talent set to make their return in 2022, including the Koester brothers, Bryan Jackett and Ty Leedy.
“The future is very bright. We just have to improve our consistency. And I think we will be in good shape for years to come,” Sizemore said. “The foundation was laid this year by our seniors.”
