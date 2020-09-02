ROBERT MAGOBET
OSWEGO – Chanute girls golf placed third as a team and CHS golfer Timmen Goracke placed third as an individual in the Labette County High School Invitational in Oswego on Tuesday, the first CHS golf meet of the year.
Chanute ended the day with a 237, with Caney (206) and Pittsburg (195) high schools in the top two. Goracke had a 47 (third place), while Megan Keuser finished with a 58 (12th place), Katelyn Caldwell had a 62 (17th place) and Janessa Varndell ended with a 70 (24th place).
“We were worried that today might be golfing in galoshes, but the conditions ended up perfect,” CHS girls golf coach Trevor Ewert said. “We had to deal with some adversity of being without one of our seniors (Jerlyn Kustanborter) today, but the girls did well for the first tournament of the season. The pressure was on though, from the standpoint that your team score is determined by your top four scores and we only took four today. That gave us zero wiggle room.
“I was definitely proud of the third-place place finish, but more so excited because I know that there is room for improvement. We now have a clear plan of specific skills we need to work on for each of the four girls who went today. We have several days to work on things before our next tournament and the outlook is good.”
The next tournament will be Tuesday in Fort Scott.
