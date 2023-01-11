HUMBOLDT — A month-long layoff had zero effect on Colden Cook's return to the hardwood.
Stuffing the stat-sheet Tuesday night, the sophomore forward lifted the Humboldt Cubs to a 66-53 victory over the visiting Fredonia Yellowjackets in the team's first action since mid-December.
Concluding the evening with 23 points,12 rebounds and four steals, Cook's heroics masked a flawed team effort — as the Cubs committed 18 turnovers while also misfiring on 29 free throws.
Cook did damage in the low post early and often — dropping in two quick buckets as the Cubs ran out to a 8-0 lead. Humboldt extended its advantage to 16-5, courtesy of Logan Page's offensive rebound and put-back early in the second quarter. Trey Sommer's driving score from the baseline, followed by Cook's fastbreak bucket, swelled the Cubs' lead to 27-11 late in the first half.
Fredonia used an extended 17-8 run to trim its deficit to 42-38 late in the third quarter. Cook, however, snuffed out the Yellowjackets' momentum — closing out the third with an offensive rebound and lay-in off a missed Sommer free throw.
The Cubs began to pull away in the fourth as they paraded to the charity stripe, knocking down 12-of-24 free throws in the final frame — en route to the comfortable victory.
Despite improving to 7-0 on the season, Humboldt head coach Dave Taylor noted that his squad was sloppy at times.
"I don't think we did a good job of handling pressure," he said. "That's the funny thing — is that we've worked on it the whole break."
Taylor lamented that Fredonia dictated the tempo for much of the contest.
"When we attacked (from the perimeter) and got close to the bucket, good things happened," Taylor said. "But Fredonia dictated what went on, and I don't think we responded as well as we should have. But that's a credit to what they were doing."
After exploding onto the scene during the first half of the season, Cubs power forward Sam Hull was notably quiet, concluding with just three points, while also being relegated to the bench for long stretches of the contest.
"I don't think he was ready. It wasn't his best evening," Taylor said, noting that he fully expects Hull to learn from the experience. "Like I told them in the locker room, a little bit of humble pie doesn't hurt anybody."
As for Cook — Taylor thought that his performance had the potential to be even better.
“I honestly thought Colden could have scored a couple more times if he would have been a little bit stronger with the ball,” Taylor said.
Joining the double-double club, Sommer finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds as the Cubs shot a robust 58 percent from the field.
Despite the excellent shooting performance from the field, Taylor was left perplexed by his club’s free throw shooting woes — connecting on just 47 percent (26-of-55). The Cubs, in fact, clanked more free throws than Fredonia attempted (13-of-24).
“I knew we didn’t shoot very well from the line, but I didn’t realize we shot 55 of them,” Taylor said, adding “this game will get us focused on what we need to do and how good we need to be.”
Up Next
A Tri-Valley League clash with visiting Cherryvale on Friday night.
Box Score
Fredonia: 3 12 23 15 — 53
Humboldt: 12 16 16 22 — 66
Scoring
Fredonia: Jeremiah Couch 17, Zac Ramsey 16, Ashton Oneal 7, Jadin Archeval 7, Emmet Couch 2, Joel Dutton 2, Wyatt Miller 2
Humboldt: Colden Cook 23, Trey Sommer 21, Jacob Harrington 5, Logan Page 5, Blake Ellis 4, Sam Hull 3, Asher Hart 3, Mason Sterling 2
