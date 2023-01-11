Humboldt MBB vs Fredonia 1.10.23 - Colden Cook

Humboldt sophomore Colden Cook (11) puts up a shot during Friday's win over Fredonia.

 Matt Resnick | Tribune photo

HUMBOLDT — A month-long layoff had zero effect on Colden Cook's return to the hardwood.

Stuffing the stat-sheet Tuesday night, the sophomore forward lifted the Humboldt Cubs to a 66-53 victory over the visiting Fredonia Yellowjackets in the team's first action since mid-December. 

