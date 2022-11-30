NCCC WBB vs OKWU 11.17.22 - Im'Unique White

Neosho County sophomore guard Im'Unique White (4) drives the lane with an Oklahoma Wesleyan defender at the hip during a home matchup with the Eagles on Nov. 17.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

WARNER, Okla. — The Neosho County Panthers picked up their second loss of the season in a runaway 90-78 loss to the Connors State Cowgirls on Saturday.

The Cowgirls got out to a small lead after the first quarter, pushing the margin to 12 by halftime. Connors State continued outscoring the Panthers, finalizing the score at 90-78.

