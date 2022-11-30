WARNER, Okla. — The Neosho County Panthers picked up their second loss of the season in a runaway 90-78 loss to the Connors State Cowgirls on Saturday.
The Cowgirls got out to a small lead after the first quarter, pushing the margin to 12 by halftime. Connors State continued outscoring the Panthers, finalizing the score at 90-78.
The Panthers struggled offensively, finishing the game shooting just 30 percent from the floor, and just 25 percent from beyond the arc. The shooting woes translated to the charity stripe, where Neosho County converted on just 55 percent of free throws.
This was just the third time the Panthers have met up with the Cowgirls, with Connors State taking all three matchups so far.
The Cowgirls were led by a 31 point performance from Haitiana Releford, as well as double digit scoring columns from Zoe Nation (16), Kylie Eubanks (15), Emma McCurtain (14) and Samantha Shanks (11).
Sophomore guard Im’Unique White powered the Panther offense, dropping in 20 points to go with seven rebounds and four assists.
Just behind White was sophomore guard Chantoriya Rivers, who had 19 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore guard Breonna Carey added 11 points and sophomore guard Kori Babcock had seven.
The loss drops the Panthers to 7-2 on the season with just a handful of non-conference games to play.
Up Next
The Neosho County women were back in action at home yesterday, hosting the Tabor junior varsity squad.
See Thursday’s edition of the Tribune for results from Neosho County’s matchup with Tabor.
Box Score
Neosho County - 20 16 19 23 — 78
Connors State - 22 26 23 19 — 90
Scoring: Im’Unique White 20, Chantoriya Rivers 19, Breonna Carey 11, Kori Babcock 7, Khalayah Willis 6, Jahniya Brown 5, Dawnyale Bruce 5, Baylee Davis 3, Meadow Gillispie 2
