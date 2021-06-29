Former Chanute High School point guard Kori Babcock was supposed to play in the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game June 19 at the Mabee Arena on the Kansas Wesleyan University campus. But a shoulder injury prevented her from playing amongst the best senior girls in the state of Kansas. Instead of competing that day, she made the most out of watching from off the court.
In April, Babcock was selected to play in the all-star game after her stellar season and career at Chanute High School. But she sustained a torn labrum, cartilage and rotator cuff in her shooting shoulder suffered in the first game of the season after trying to grab the basketball from a Caney Valley player, forcing her to play through injury in basketball and softball. Babcock had surgery May 26, which meant she could only watch from the bench. Family, friends and Chanute head coach Dustin Fox sat alongside fans in the stands.
Although Babcock wanted to play – her gold team lost 101-86 to the blue team – she said that the display of showstoppers motivated her to up her game.
“Any time I see good basketball, I always want to get better. Any time I see it, I want to take away something from it, so no matter what, I wanted to get better after watching the game,” Babcock said.
After the game, Babcock said she came away with a new appreciation for how to communicate on the court. She said it’s imperative to be vocal on the hardwood and off to develop team cohesiveness.
While at the high school level Babcock could get to any place on the floor with her handle and the ability to create space on jump shots, the all-star experience amplified what needs to be worked on. She admitted that her ball-handling needs to be tightened after watching not only that game, but also several Neosho County Community College games.
Fox was also there watching the high-level competition, and noted what Babcock needs to do to prepare for the next level.
“As you move up levels, players get bigger, faster and stronger,” Fox said. “As Kori moves on to college basketball (at NCCC), continuing to work on her athleticism while refining her skills will be the key. Kori is competitive and she’s a worker. The shoulder injury was a setback, but it isn’t the end of her journey. I am confident she’ll do what it takes to reach her goals.”
Babcock spent the entire day at the all-star game, savoring the moment with friendly competitors she played against in high school, while spending time with family, friends and Coach Fox. Overall, Babcock said she enjoyed it.
“It was a great opportunity to go and see everybody that’s been talking about it all over social media and everything. That was fun,” she said.
Babcock was the first Chanute player to be selected for the all-star game since the mid-90s. As much as she enjoyed the day, Babcock wishes she could have been in it.
“That was the biggest thing. I don’t like to watch basketball when I know I can be on the floor, so it was hard to go and not be able to play, but it was a good experience to go even though I didn’t get to play,” Babcock said.
Fox said he was looking forward to watching one of his players in the all-star game.
“I felt bad for Kori being unable to play because she has worked so hard through the years to earn that opportunity,” Fox said. “I would have loved to watch her compete against the best the state has to offer, but that wasn’t meant to be. It doesn’t diminish what a tremendous honor it was to be chosen in the first place, and Kori represented herself, our basketball program, and the community of Chanute as a whole in an incredibly positive way while attending the game and cheering on her team.”
There is no definitive timetable for when Babcock will be 100 percent, but she said she will miss some time at the beginning of Neosho’s season.
The much-awarded All-League point guard averaged 17.4 points, shot 40 percent from 3 and 84 percent from the line, and put up six rebounds, 4.2 steals and 4.7 assists a game last season. The 1,000-point scorer led the Blue Comets to a 15-7 record and a trip to the Sub-State championship game for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
In 2019-20, Babcock was selected to first-team All-SEK as a junior and was the leading Class 4A scorer, passer and long-distance shooter – the second straight year accomplishing the same feat.
