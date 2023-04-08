Chanute BGLF @ Independence 4.6.23 - Anden Chance
Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

INDEPENDENCE — The Chanute Blue Comets opened the boys golf season with an 18-hole Southeast Kansas League tournament at the Independence Country Club on Thursday. The Blue Comets finished fourth as a team, with two individuals finishing in the top-10.

“The course was a bit bare as the dormant bermuda has yet to green up. Last summer's drought killed off most of the rough, so all players had to deal with tight lies and lots of dirt patches,” Chanute head coach Bill Woodard. “Chipping was really important and we did not execute some of those as we should and thus had some holes that just added to the total over par round.”

