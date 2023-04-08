INDEPENDENCE — The Chanute Blue Comets opened the boys golf season with an 18-hole Southeast Kansas League tournament at the Independence Country Club on Thursday. The Blue Comets finished fourth as a team, with two individuals finishing in the top-10.
“The course was a bit bare as the dormant bermuda has yet to green up. Last summer's drought killed off most of the rough, so all players had to deal with tight lies and lots of dirt patches,” Chanute head coach Bill Woodard. “Chipping was really important and we did not execute some of those as we should and thus had some holes that just added to the total over par round.”
Sophomore Anden Chance finished fifth and junior Anden Chance finished seventh to secure individual medals.
“Anden Chance and Cooper Lucke had good rounds for us,” Woodard said. “They both hit the ball solidly most of the day.”
Battling through the meet with an illness, junior Jake Caldwell shot a 94 for 29th place. Sophomore Hunter Stokes shot a 97 and sophomore Jett Cosby shot a 116.
Freshman Max Hendrickson shot a 98 in his prep debut.
“All in all it was a good first outing as we try to get all our players back in the groove,” Woodard said. “We will continue to look for a sixth man to fill out our varsity rotation. There will likely be a few of those young men getting chances to show that they can be a varsity player this season.”
Neodesha’s Kyle Eggers took down the individual title by four strokes, finishing with a 71. Independence secured the team title with a score of 328, edging out Fort Scott (341) and Pittsburg (346).
Up Next
The Blue Comets are back in action on Tuesday in Pittsburg.
Results
29th - Jake Caldwell (94)
32nd - Hunter Stokes (97)
34th - Max Hendrickson (98)
Team Scores: Independence 328, Fort Scott 341, Pittsburg 346, Chanute 356, Independence No. 2 362, Coffeyville 379, Columbus 389, Iola 396, Fredonia 416, Labette County 424, Girard 429, Baxter Springs 271 (2), Neodesha 71 (1), Parsons 105 (1)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.