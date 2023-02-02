Erie Wrestling @ Caney (TVL) 1.31.23

The Erie Red Devils pose with their second straight Tri-Valley League championship plaque in Caney on Tuesday.

CANEY — The Erie Red Devils and Humboldt Cubs traveled to Caney for the Tri-Valley League Championships at Caney Valley High School Tuesday night. The Erie boys walked away with the program’s second championship in as many years.

Erie claimed the boys league title thanks to first place finishes from Seth Welch (126 pounds), Landen Kmiec (138 pounds) and Cayce Welch (175 pounds). The Red Devils also benefited from runner-up finishes from Aiden Wilson (113 pounds), Ruben Mata (144 pounds) and Brandon Volz (215 pounds).

