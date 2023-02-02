CANEY — The Erie Red Devils and Humboldt Cubs traveled to Caney for the Tri-Valley League Championships at Caney Valley High School Tuesday night. The Erie boys walked away with the program’s second championship in as many years.
Erie claimed the boys league title thanks to first place finishes from Seth Welch (126 pounds), Landen Kmiec (138 pounds) and Cayce Welch (175 pounds). The Red Devils also benefited from runner-up finishes from Aiden Wilson (113 pounds), Ruben Mata (144 pounds) and Brandon Volz (215 pounds).
“I love this team because of the family aspect. All the kids were on the side of the mat when their fellow wrestlers were wrestling,” Erie head coach Will Weber said. “There were a lot of close matches that made the night exciting, and a few matches that didn't go our way, but they pulled together as a team and clinched the title.”
The Cubs brought just three wrestlers on the boys side, with Cole Mathes (165 pounds) and Dakota Slocum (190) notching league championships. Curt Shannon finished third at 113 pounds.
The Erie girls had first place finishes from Breanna Ross (110 pounds) and Madi Cope (155 pounds), but the small squad was unable to score enough points for the title.
“The girls were in the hunt early, but fell short because of our numbers,” Weber said. “When our girls program starts growing in the next few years, I believe we will be taking home the girls title.”
Addicyn Martin finished third at 130 pounds to round out the Erie squad.
All four Humboldt girls — Elizabeth Melendez (100 pounds), Lilli Reeder (105 pounds), Morgan Sterling (110 pounds) and Taevyn Baylor (170 pounds) — finished runner-up in their brackets.
Up Next
Both squads take the next two weeks off before the KSHSAA Class 321A Regional tournament on Sat., Feb. 18. Erie will head to Marion while Humboldt will wrestle in Sabetha.
Results
Boys
106: 3rd - Mark Tenebro (E)
113: 2nd - Aiden Wilson (E) 3rd - Curt Shannon (H)
120: 4th - Parker Hughes (E)
126: 1st - Seth Welch (E)
132: 4th - Taylor Holbert (E)
138: 1st - Landen Kmiec (E)
144: 2nd - Ruben Mata (E)
150: 4th - Dylan Kirkpatrick (E)
157: 4th - Devon Westhoff (E)
165: 1st - Cole Mathes (H)
175: 1st - Cayce Welch (E)
190: 1st - Dakota Slocum (H) 4th - Bryson Gildart (E)
215: 2nd - Brandon Volz (E)
Team Scores: Erie 64, Cherryvale 59, Bluestem 54, Caney Valley 49, Eureka 37, Fredonia 30, Humboldt 19
Girls
100: 2nd - Elizabeth Melendez (H)
105: 2nd - Lilli Reeder (H)
110: 1st - Breanna Ross (E) 2nd - Morgan Sterling (H)
130: 3rd - Addicyn Martin (E)
170: 2nd - Taevyn Baylor (H)
Team Scores: Eureka 55, Cherryvale 36, Bluestem 29, Fredonia 29, Humboldt 24, Caney Valley 20, Erie 19
