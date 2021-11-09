JARED McMASTERS
The Neosho County Panthers are off to one of their best starts of the JJ Davis era.
With a smothering 100-67 win at home over the Ozark Christian Ambassadors on Monday evening, the Panthers women’s basketball team secured its second 3-0 start to a season since Davis took over as head coach ahead of the 2013-14 campaign. It’s Neosho County’s best run to start a year since a 4-0 stretch in the 2014-15 season.
“They wanted this game for me,” Davis said. “I can’t remember the last time we started 3-0 since I’ve been here, so this is big for me. I’m just blessed that I’ve got coach (Jason) Deel. He’s helped me through it all. We didn’t play very well last year, and there’s no denying it. We wanted to start this year off tough and get to 3-0.”
It was fitting for the Panthers that explosive halves from two of Davis’ veterans were a large part of why Neosho County dominated the Ambassadors to cap off three consecutive victories for the first time since February 2020.
Panthers forward Briona Jensen, who finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the season, erupted for 16 first-half points on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range.
“That’s our kid, man. She just hadn’t done it yet,” Davis said. “I told her during the pregame that if she shoots the ball like she can, we’re going to be tough. As soon as we have two or three kids hit four or five threes, somebody’s going to have a long night. She’s the X-factor.”
While Jensen ignited Neosho County’s offense early to propel the Panthers to a 54-37 lead at the break, veteran guard Sarah Hunt struggled to find a rhythm in less than seven minutes of action.
Her intensity was there — she thrived in the Panthers’ high press to snatch three steals before the break — but her shots wouldn’t fall on the opposite end.
Then she caught fire.
Hunt turned into the sharpshooter she’s proven to be all year when she drilled 5-of-7 second-half field goals, including three 3-pointers, in under eight minutes of playing time. It’s a small sample size for the season, but she (39.3%) and Jensen (41.2%) are the Panthers’ best 3-point shooting tandem among players who average more than two attempts per game.
“I feel really good about us,” Davis said. “That’s a really good team. There’s juniors and seniors who are really talented players on that team. We knew this would be a tough game because it’s Monday night, and I didn’t know if we’d bring the energy like we said we would. We need more paint touches, but we played extremely hard.”
While that combo dazzled Davis on the offensive side of the court, Neosho County’s adaptability on defense impressed the Panthers head coach at the other end.
The Ambassadors were the best passers Neosho County has faced this year and had a much easier time poking holes in the Panthers’ full-court press to get the ball into the next level.
But the Panthers’ quick reflexes and ability to compose themselves in the half-court setting after stopping the fast break helped Neosho County hold Ozark Christian to 25.3% shooting from the field while swiping 18 steals.
“We made some adjustments to press high at the inbound and press here in the middle in this volleyball area of the court,” Davis said. “They did what seniors do, man. Seniors and juniors pass out of there, while freshmen and sophomores throw us the ball. But any time we can play older guys and get the win, it’s special for us.”
Up Next
The Panthers will return to action on Wednesday, Nov. 10, when they host the McPherson Bulldogs JV team.
“They’re another four-year, NAIA school,” Davis said. “You never know what they’re going to bring down, and that’s the best. It’s good for us to keep playing older kids.”
Neosho County 100, Ozark Christian 67
Neosho County: 25 29 20 26 — 100
Ozark Christian: 20 17 13 17 — 67
Scoring
Neosho County: S. Hunt 22, B. Jensen 18, C. Rivers 14, J. Eytcheson 11, Z. Washington 10, H. Perkins 6, I. White 6, D. Bruce 5, B. Carey 4, N. Szadkowska 3, N. Corbin 1
Ozark Christian: K. Gentry 16, E. Williams 13, T. Peterson 12, P. Miller 7, A. Boggess 7, L. Pippins 6, D. Carr 5
