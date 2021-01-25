ROBERT MAGOBET
Ottawa’s Junior Varsity team was no match for the Panthers in the second game at NCCC on Saturday evening.
The Panthers routed Ottawa JV 104-51. NCCC freshman point guard Deondre Buggage scored a game-high 18 points and dished out four assists. Sophomore forward Daniel Titus put up 15 points and seven rebounds. Freshman forward De’Antray Hughes added 13 points and 10 boards, freshman guard Makye Loggins scored 13, and freshman guard Cougar Downing had 10 points and four rebounds.
For 14th-year NCCC men’s coach Jeremy Coombs, it wasn’t just about this particular performance, it was more about preparing for Dodge City on Wednesday.
“I think for the amount of time we had to get ready for that game, I think we’ve done everything we needed to do,” Coombs said. “Obviously there’s a lot more as the year goes on. Again, this timeframe has been really short. For now, I think we are good and we are going to focus on the things we’ve been working on the most. And then as the year progresses, we’ll throw in some more stuff.”
The initial stuff worked against Ottawa JV. NCCC came out in the full-court press, which led to 16 first-half turnovers committed by Ottawa, amounting to 16 points for the Panthers.
In the second half, the stifling defense continued, though traps weren’t as prevalent. Still, this held the Braves to just 29 percent shooting and 17 percent from 3 in the second half.
NCCC scored 57 points in the second half, which put the clamps on even more.
Chanute’s Tye Coombs was able to see some action for the first time this year as a Panther. Last high school season, he was an All-SEK Honorable Mention guard, but this year he is playing under his father on the junior college level.
“There’s mixed reviews on that,” Coombs said, laughing. “It’s tough. I know Carter (Coombs) is at the high school now. I don’t know if I want to coach Carter. Just being a coach and Dad at the same time is really hard to juggle those two. It’s interesting, but I’m going to enjoy the ride with him, and all these trips that we’ll get to go on and experiences that we’re going to have in all these different gyms. ”
Neosho (2-0) will play Dodge City Wednesday at 7:30 pm, which is the first of conference play. The Panthers have beaten the Conqs in the last two games.
OTTAWA 16 35 — 51
NEOSHO COUNTY 47 57 — 104
Deondre Buggage 18, Daniel Titus 15, Cougar Downing 10, De’Antray Hughes 13, Makye Loggins 13, Nick Lawrence 7, Brandon Stuart 6, Magic Reliford 5, Trey Myrie 5, Myron Washington 4, Davonte Yates 3
